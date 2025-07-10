Korea’s AI ambitions face a crucial three-year test (KOR)

A recent three-part series by the JoongAng Ilbo, “Peace Odyssey: On the Frontlines of China’s AI Revolution,” offered a vivid look into how Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firms are progressing despite U.S. sanctions. The Shanghai-Hangzhou corridor — dubbed China’s Silicon Valley — is now home to a growing number of innovative companies eyeing the global market. In Hangzhou, China, tech giant Alibaba has become a near-invisible presence, powering everyday life through mobile payments, online retail and cloud services. The oft-heard phrase, “Chinese citizens don’t fear leaving their wallet at home — they fear their phone battery dying,” captures this transformation.China now ranks second globally in AI, trailing only the United States. According to last year’s Global AI Index, published by Tortoise Media in Britain, China scored 53.88 out of 100, while the United States earned a perfect score. Despite the gap, China’s rapid growth suggests it may soon close the distance. In January, a company called DeepSeek stunned the AI world by open sourcing a reasoning-based model — an ambitious challenge to the U.S.-led AI ecosystem.DeepSeek is part of what analysts call the “Six Little Dragons” of Hangzhou, a group that includes firms like DeepRobotics and BrainCo. These companies are setting the standard for “AI Plus,” a concept in which artificial intelligence is embedded across all sectors. Four-legged robots and smart prosthetics developed by these companies are already being sold in global markets.Behind this acceleration lies coordinated leadership from both central and regional governments. Following the 2017 defeat of top-ranked Go player Ke Jie by Google’s AlphaGo, Beijing adopted AI as a national strategic priority. A blueprint titled the “Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan” helped lay the foundation for sustained talent pipelines and AI infrastructure.For the Peace Odyssey delegation, the inevitable question became: “What about Korea?” President Lee Jae Myung’s administration has declared making Korea one of the top three global AI powers its foremost policy goal. Key initiatives include a 100 trillion won ($73 billion) investment drive, the deployment of more than 50,000 GPUs and the construction of a nationwide AI data center network. These proposals offer timely relief from the global tech race.Korea’s strong manufacturing base offers fertile ground for its own version of “AI Plus.” Still, the road ahead remains long. Korea currently ranks sixth in the Global AI Index with a score of 27.26.To succeed, the Lee administration must keep ideology and partisanship out of AI policy. Energy infrastructure, particularly stable electricity supply, is critical. While national ambitions are important, an overcommitment to phasing out nuclear power — as previously pushed by the Democratic Party — could hinder progress. The government must also revisit the 52-hour workweek. While essential for many labor sectors, such limits may not suit high-intensity knowledge industries like AI. In cities like Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, the “996” work schedule — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week — remains common.Ultimately, the next three years will determine whether Korea’s AI strategy can move from vision to reality. The time for leadership and execution is now.지난 3일간 본지에 연재된 ‘평화 오디세이: 중국 AI혁명 현장을 가다’는 미국의 제재를 뚫고 일어서는 중국 AI의 생생한 모습을 보여줬다. 중국판 실리콘밸리라 불리는 ‘상하이-항저우’ 일대에는 이미 글로벌 시장을 향해 도약하고 있는 중국 혁신기업들이 가득했다. 항저우의 대표적 빅테크 기업 알리바바는 이미 모바일 결제와 온라인쇼핑몰·클라우드 서비스처럼 생활 속 공기 같은 존재였다. ‘중국인들은 외출 중에 지갑이 없는 것을 걱정하는 게 아니라, 스마트폰 배터리가 떨어지는 것을 걱정한다’는 말이 모든 것을 대변했다.중국의 인공지능(AI) 역량은 1위인 미국 다음이다. 지난해 영국 토터스 미디어가 발표한 ‘글로벌 AI 인덱스’에 따르면 미국 100점을 기준으로 중국은 53.88점이다. 미국에 한참 모자라는 2등이지만, 최근의 성장세를 보면 그 격차를 빠르게 따라잡을 것으로 보인다. 지난 1월 세계 최초로 추론형 AI를 오픈소스 방식으로 공개한 딥시크의 충격적 모습은 미국 중심의 글로벌 AI 생태계 공략을 노리고 있음을 증명했다. 딥시크와 함께 ‘항저우 6소룡(小龍)’으로 불리는 딥로보틱스·브레인코는 AI가 산업 전반에 적용되는 ‘AI 플러스’의 롤모델이었다. 첨단 4족 로봇과 스마트 의족·의수는 이미 세계 시장에 팔리고 있었다. 중국 AI 혁명의 성과에는 중앙과 지방정부의 전방위 리더십을 빼놓을 수 없다. 중국은 2017년 바둑 세계 1위 커제 9단이 알파고에 몰패한 이후 국가 차원에서 ‘신세대 인공지능 발전계획’을 발표하며 AI를 국가 전략으로 육성하기 시작했다. 두터운 AI 인재와 인프라 구축은 그런 축적의 시간의 결과다.평화 오디세이 방문단의 결론은 ‘그럼 우리는?’이다. 이재명 정부는 제1 공약으로 ‘AI 3대 강국’을 천명했다. AI 투자 100조원 시대 개막, 최소 5만 개 이상 GPU 확보, 국가 SOC 차원의 AI 데이터센터 구축 등 가뭄에 단비 같은 공약이 가득하다. 다행히 제조업 강국 대한민국의 ‘AI플러스’ 토양이 어느 나라 못지않은 점도 희망적이다. ‘실용적 시장주의’를 선언한 이재명 정부에 주문한다. 혹여나 AI 3대 강국 실현에 정치와 이념이 들어가지 않기를 바란다. 한국의 AI 역량은 27.26점으로 세계 6위다. 갈 길이 멀다. 전력은 AI 강국의 핵심 인프라다. 기후 위기에 재생에너지를 무시할 수 없지만, 그간 민주당의 모습처럼 탈원전에 집착해선 안 된다. 주 52시간 근로제도 유연하게 적용할 필요가 있다. 생산직은 몰라도 머리를 써야 하는 지식산업인 AI에서 주 52시간으로 경쟁하긴 힘들다. 항저우·상하이의 혁신기업들은 9·9·6(오전 9시 출근, 오후 9시 퇴근, 주 6일 근무)이 일상이다. 리더십과 실천은 정부 출범 후 3년간이 관건이다. AI 3대 강국이라는 별의 순간을 소망한다.