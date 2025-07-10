 A.C.E's Kang Yu-chan to release first solo single, 'Champagne Poppin'' on Thursday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

A.C.E's Kang Yu-chan to release first solo single, 'Champagne Poppin'' on Thursday

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:17
Kang Yu-chan of boy band A.C.E [WAY BETTER]

Kang Yu-chan of boy band A.C.E [WAY BETTER]

 
Singer Kang Yu-chan, a member of boy band A.C.E, is set to release his first solo single, “Champagne Poppin,’” on Thursday at 6 p.m., agency Way Better said the same day.
 
“Champagne Poppin’” is a British garage-based dance pop track about feeling “romantically thrilled” when deemed “untrustworthy.” Kang helped write the lyrics.
 

Related Article

 
The music video will be revealed the same day.
 
Kang will perform the song live for the first time at the KCON LA 2025, scheduled for Aug. 1 to 3.
 
Kang debuted as a member of A.C.E in 2017 with the single “Cactus.” The band has five members: Park Jun-hee, Lee Ji-ham, Wow, Kim Byeong-kwan and Kang. A.C.E’s contract with agency Beat Interactive ended in March.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags kang yu-chan a.c.e

More in K-pop

A.C.E's Kang Yu-chan to release first solo single, 'Champagne Poppin'' on Thursday

HYBE to select its first Latin American band on competition show starting next month

HYO, member of Girls’ Generation, set to release new single 'YES'

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for rape

Boy band EVNNE adds U.S., European concert dates to 'Set N Go' world tour

Related Stories

A.C.E set to release 'more mature' single 'Anymore'

Korean record holder Ji Yu-chan misses 50m freestyle semifinal

Ji Yu-chan takes gold in sensational 50-meter freestyle final

A.C.E's 'Siren:Dawn' tops iTunes Worldwide Album Chart

[THINK ENGLISH] 개그우먼 강유미, 결혼 3년 후 이혼
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)