A.C.E's Kang Yu-chan to release first solo single, 'Champagne Poppin'' on Thursday
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:17
Singer Kang Yu-chan, a member of boy band A.C.E, is set to release his first solo single, “Champagne Poppin,’” on Thursday at 6 p.m., agency Way Better said the same day.
“Champagne Poppin’” is a British garage-based dance pop track about feeling “romantically thrilled” when deemed “untrustworthy.” Kang helped write the lyrics.
The music video will be revealed the same day.
Kang will perform the song live for the first time at the KCON LA 2025, scheduled for Aug. 1 to 3.
Kang debuted as a member of A.C.E in 2017 with the single “Cactus.” The band has five members: Park Jun-hee, Lee Ji-ham, Wow, Kim Byeong-kwan and Kang. A.C.E’s contract with agency Beat Interactive ended in March.
