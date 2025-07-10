 Ateez members renew contracts with agency for 7 more years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ateez members renew contracts with agency for 7 more years

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 09:53
Boy band Ateez [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Ateez [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
All eight members of boy band Ateez have renewed their contracts with KQ Entertainment for another seven years, the agency said Thursday.
 
“We’re pleased to continue this relationship built on seven years of trust,” KQ said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
“We will continue to provide unwavering support to each member so that they can fully showcase their boundless potential and advance to the broader stage.”
 
Ateez debuted in 2018 with the songs “Pirate King” and “Treasure,” and the band’s initial seven-year contract was reaching the end this year.
 
At a press showcase event for the band’s recent EP “Golden Hour: Part.3” last month, member Hongjoong had teased that “good news will be announced soon” and that the members were “contemplating on how to present Ateez for a long time.”
 
Ateez made a few notable feats in recent years, with its first Billboard Hot 100 singles chart entry last month through the song “Lemon Drop,” the lead track from “Golden Hour: Part.3.” The song debuted at No. 69.
 
The band also was the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year.
 
Ateez is set to release a special “In Your Fantasy Edition” of “Golden Hour: Part.3” on Friday. The band is in the middle of its “In Your Fantasy” world tour, set to perform at Atlanta on Thursday and New York on Sunday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ateez kq entertainment

More in K-pop

Ateez members renew contracts with agency for 7 more years

NOWZ shows off first EP, reveals meaning behind new name — in pictures

Rebranded boy band NOWZ gets fired up with EP 'Ignition'

'KPop Demon Hunters' proves pop culture juggernaut with streaming, music chart accolades

17th Melon Music Awards set for Dec. 20 — and only Melon subscribers can go

Related Stories

Ateez lands first Billboard Hot 100 entry with ‘Lemon Drop’

Ateez to release special 'In Your Fantasy Edition' of 'Golden Hour: Part.3'

Ateez to release 12th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.3' on June 13

Ateez to release 9-hour DVD of behind-the-scenes footage, performance videos

Ateez to release fourth Japanese single on Oct. 2
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)