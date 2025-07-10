Ateez members renew contracts with agency for 7 more years
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 09:53
- SHIN MIN-HEE
All eight members of boy band Ateez have renewed their contracts with KQ Entertainment for another seven years, the agency said Thursday.
“We’re pleased to continue this relationship built on seven years of trust,” KQ said in a press release.
“We will continue to provide unwavering support to each member so that they can fully showcase their boundless potential and advance to the broader stage.”
Ateez debuted in 2018 with the songs “Pirate King” and “Treasure,” and the band’s initial seven-year contract was reaching the end this year.
At a press showcase event for the band’s recent EP “Golden Hour: Part.3” last month, member Hongjoong had teased that “good news will be announced soon” and that the members were “contemplating on how to present Ateez for a long time.”
Ateez made a few notable feats in recent years, with its first Billboard Hot 100 singles chart entry last month through the song “Lemon Drop,” the lead track from “Golden Hour: Part.3.” The song debuted at No. 69.
The band also was the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year.
Ateez is set to release a special “In Your Fantasy Edition” of “Golden Hour: Part.3” on Friday. The band is in the middle of its “In Your Fantasy” world tour, set to perform at Atlanta on Thursday and New York on Sunday.
