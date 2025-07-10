Boy band EVNNE adds U.S., European concert dates to 'Set N Go' world tour

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for rape

HYO, member of Girls’ Generation, set to release new single 'YES'

HYBE to select its first Latin American band on competition show starting next month

A.C.E's Kang Yu-chan to release first solo single, 'Champagne Poppin'' on Thursday

Related Stories

EVNNE to release third EP 'Ride or Die' in June

EVNNE stays 'cool and chill' among the 'Hot Mess' of life for its 4th EP

Project boy band EVNNE to debut in September

EVNNE to drop second EP 'Un: SEEN' in January

VIXX to hold solo concerts in Seoul in December