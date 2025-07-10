 Boy band EVNNE adds U.S., European concert dates to 'Set N Go' world tour
Boy band EVNNE adds U.S., European concert dates to 'Set N Go' world tour

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 15:41
Boy band EVNNE [JELLYFISH ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band EVNNE said Wednesday that it added U.S. and European concert dates to its ongoing world tour “Set N Go.”
 
The band will perform in 13 cities across the two regions, beginning with San Francisco on Oct. 1 and continuing in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Jersey City, Warsaw, London and, lastly, Paris on Oct. 30.
 

The dates for the U.S. and European legs of EVNNE's world tour ″Set N Go″ [JELLYFISH ENTERTAINMENT]

“Set N Go” began in Seoul in April and saw the band perform in cities including Taipei, Melbourne, Sydney, Osaka and Tokyo. EVNNE is set to perform in Singapore on July 19 and Jakarta on July 26.
 
EVNNE debuted in 2023 with the song “Trouble.” The band has seven members: Keita, Park Han-bin, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Yoo Seung-eon, Ji Yun-seo, Mun Jung-hyun and Park Ji-hoo.
 
The band will release the EP “Love Anecdote(s)” on Aug. 4.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
