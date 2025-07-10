 HYBE to select its first Latin American band on competition show starting next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

HYBE to select its first Latin American band on competition show starting next month

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:15
Eight of the 16 participants in HYBE's Santos Bravos project [HYBE LABELS]

Eight of the 16 participants in HYBE's Santos Bravos project [HYBE LABELS]

 
A reality series titled “Santos Bravos,” which aims to launch a new male idol group in Mexico, will be released in August on social media, HYBE's Latin American subsidiary said Thursday.
 
The series features 16 contestants from various countries including Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Spain and the United States. Selected from hundreds of applicants, the participants will join a customized training camp focused on musicality, emotional expression and stage performance. Only five will be chosen as the final members to debut as the group Santos Bravos. 
 

Related Article

 
The project marks the first application of HYBE’s K-pop artist development and training system in Latin America.
 
“Designed by Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the system emphasizes intensive training, emotional support, narrative development and community engagement to cultivate global artists,” according to HYBE.
 
“‘Santos Bravos’ is a project of authenticity, emotion and connection,” Bang said.
 
Eight of the 16 participants in HYBE's Santos Bravos project [HYBE LABELS]

Eight of the 16 participants in HYBE's Santos Bravos project [HYBE LABELS]

 
Kenny Ortega, the director and choreographer known for Disney’s “High School Musical” (2006) and “Descendants” (2015), will serve as the project’s creative director. Hitmaker Johnny Goldstein, who has worked with Shakira, BTS’s J-Hope and K-pop boy band Enhypen, will be the lead music producer.
 
Vocal training will be led by RAab Stevenson, a vocal coach who has worked with Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and SZA. Jaime Escallon, known for producing “The X Factor” (2004-) and “Survivor” (2000-) will oversee the project as executive producer.
 
Meanwhile, the Latin American subsidiary is currently running another large-scale audition program, “Pase A La Fama,” in partnership with Telemundo, a Spanish-language network under NBC Universal. The show ranked No. 1 in its time slot among Spanish-language broadcasts, with an average of 200,000 viewers in the 18-to-49 demographic and a total of 688,000 viewers, according to Nielsen ratings.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Hybe Latin America Santos Bravos

More in K-pop

A.C.E's Kang Yu-chan to release first solo single, 'Champagne Poppin'' on Thursday

HYBE to select its first Latin American band on competition show starting next month

HYO, member of Girls’ Generation, set to release new single 'YES'

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for rape

Boy band EVNNE adds U.S., European concert dates to 'Set N Go' world tour

Related Stories

Korean delegation visits Latin America to boost arms exports

Business forum explores Korea-Latin America partnerships as U.S. policy changes loom

Korea, IDB to expand projects to support Latin America

JYP to establish Latin America subsidiary, hold audition program in region

Top innovation showcased at Second Meeting of Latin American Researchers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)