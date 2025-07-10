HYO, member of Girls’ Generation, set to release new single 'YES'
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:00
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer HYO, better known as Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation, is set to release a new single titled “YES” on Wednesday, SM Entertainment said Thursday.
The song is described as speed house with an “addictive” beat, due to its repeated use of the lyric “YES.”
HYO, who debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007, first took her alias in 2018 when she started a solo career as a DJ. She has been experimenting with various electronic dance music subgenres with solo music including “Sober” (2018), “Badster” (2019), “Dessert” (2020) and “Second” (2021).
She last released the single “Retro Romance” in September 2024.
HYO is set to tour San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Denver beginning Friday.
