Rebranded boy band NOWZ gets fired up with EP 'Ignition'

NOWZ shows off first EP, reveals meaning behind new name — in pictures

Ateez members renew contracts with agency for 7 more years

Tomorrow X Together to embark on U.S. leg of 'Act: Tomorrow' tour

