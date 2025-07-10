 Tomorrow X Together to embark on U.S. leg of 'Act: Tomorrow' tour
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 15:08
Boy band Tomorrow X Together performs during its world tour ″Act: Promise″ [BIGHIT MUSIC]

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together will head to the United States this fall as part of its fourth world tour, “Act: Tomorrow,” following concerts in Seoul.
 
The band will kick off the U.S. tour with a performance in San Jose on Sept. 9, followed by stops in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, Dallas on Sept. 16, Rosemont in Illinois on Sept. 21 and 22, Atlanta on Sept. 25, Washington on Sept. 28 and Newark on Oct. 1 and 2, for a total of nine shows in seven cities.
 

The group will be returning to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the first North American arena it performed in back in 2023, said the group's agency BigHit Music on Thursday.
 
Tomorrow X Together will begin the “Act: Tomorrow” tour with two concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Aug. 22 and 23.
 
The band is also set to release its fourth full-length album, “The Star Chapter: Together,” at 6 p.m. on July 21.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
