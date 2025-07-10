 Actor Byeon Woo-seok to star in Netflix adaptation of webtoon 'Solo Leveling'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Byeon Woo-seok to star in Netflix adaptation of webtoon 'Solo Leveling'

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 14:12
Actor Byeon Woo-seok [VARO ENTERTAINMENT]

Actor Byeon Woo-seok [VARO ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Actor Byeon Woo-seok is set to star in an upcoming Netflix series adaptation of the popular webtoon and web novel series “Solo Leveling” (2016-21), the streaming platform said Thursday.
 
Byeon will play the protagonist Sung Jin-woo, a struggling hunter who battles monsters to protect humanity.
 

Related Article

“Solo Leveling” was first published on KakaoPage and has been cumulatively read over 14.3 billion times worldwide.
 
The franchise was later developed into an anime television series, which won nine accolades including the Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year.
 
It was also made into a Netmarble role-playing game, titled Solo Leveling: Arise, which has been played by tens of millions of users globally and won the grand prize at the 2024 Korea Game Awards.
 
A release date for the Netflix adaptation has not been revealed.
 
Byeon debuted as a model in 2010 and launched his acting career in 2016 with the tvN drama television series “Dear My Friends.” He took on his first lead role last year as Seon-jae in the tvN romantic comedy television series “Lovely Runner” (2024), which catapulted the actor into global stardom.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags byeon woo-seok solo leveling netflix

More in Television

Actor Byeon Woo-seok to star in Netflix adaptation of webtoon 'Solo Leveling'

For actors Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young, 'Our Unwritten Seoul' was the story of a lifetime

Third season of 'Squid Game' holds No. 1 spot on Netflix charts for 2 weeks

Lawyer speculates on legal terrain actor Lee Si-young may face over IVF without ex's input

Doctor who prescribed drugs to Yoo Ah-in fined 40 million won on appeal

Related Stories

Webtoon 'Solo Leveling' to receive live-action drama adaptation

Actor Byeon Woo-seok's agency to take legal action against malicious comments

IU and Byeon Woo-seok to lead new MBC romance series

Incheon Airport promises preventative action against celebrities' excessive security measures

'Lovely Runner' star Byeon Woo-seok to tour Asia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)