Production studio SLL to roll out new content in second half of 2025
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 15:57
IP powerhouse SLL is rolling out a slate of new content for the second half of 2025.
SLL said it aims to maintain “the concept and universe of previous installments while introducing new plots and characters,” pursuing both the continuity and expansion of its franchises, the production company said in a press release on Thursday.
“Crime Scene Returns” (2024), a mystery entertainment show produced by Studio Slam, returned to airwaves after a seven-year hiatus. A new spinoff, “Crime Scene: Zero,” will be released globally on Netflix.
Season two of the cooking audition show “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) is also in production.
SLL is continuing collaborations with global streaming platforms to produce multiple drama series. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (2022), produced by SLL’s overseas label wiip, will debut its third season on Prime Video on July 16. Netflix series “Hellbound” (2021-) has completed its second season, while “All of Us Are Dead” (2022) is confirmed for a second season and is currently in preproduction.
The “The Outlaws” (2017-) film franchise is also an example of expanding IP through serial installments. “The Roundup: Punishment” (2024), the fourth installment of the series released in 2024, surpassed 11.5 million in cumulative ticket sales, making it the second most watched film in the franchise after the second installment “The Roundup" (2022).
“The serialized format is more than just a continuation of a story — it's a structure that allows an IP to grow into a brand and extend its life cycle,” said an official from SLL. “We will continue to present expansive content through a universe-centered serialization strategy.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)