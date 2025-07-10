Lee stresses 'national interest' as he presides over first National Security Council meeting
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 19:50 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 19:56
This comes as Seoul is pushing for a comprehensive package deal with the United States, addressing trade, investment and security matters amid tough tariff negotiations.
Lee emphasized that "we must comprehensively examine not only the changes in the volatile international order, but also the domestic political situation and the North Korean factor reflecting the unique characteristics of the Korean Peninsula," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing Thursday evening after the two-hour NSC meeting which reviewed major security issues.
Lee stressed that "if our security is shaken, the economy will collapse and our daily lives will not be safe," according to Kang, and instructed "relevant ministries to work together with one mind, prioritizing national interests and devoting themselves to peace, pragmatism and the safety of the people."
The president also called to "make efforts to restore severed inter-Korean relations," noting that "peace and coexistence between the South and the North are the most realistic and practical options for our security."
Kang said the ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States were among the issues discussed during the NSC meeting, noting there were "various discussions on how to prioritize national interest amid various changing international situations," without specifying further.
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac returned from a three-day visit to the United States on Wednesday and told reporters in a press briefing later that day that he had proposed to the United States a comprehensive "package" deal covering trade, investment and security during his talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.
Rubio "expressed that he understood," according to Wi, and conveyed that Trump's letter was sent similarly to all countries that have not yet reached a trade agreement ahead of the Wednesday deadline. Wi said that the two sides further drew consensus on holding an early summit between Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump, but didn't specify further.
On Monday, Trump announced a sweeping 25 percent tariff on all goods imported from Korea set to take effect on Aug. 1 through a letter addressed to President Lee, citing what he described as enduring trade imbalances between the two countries. Korea was included among 14 countries that received similar letters from Trump.
"South Korea is making a lot of money," Trump said, adding, "They should be paying for their military." His remarks appeared to be referring to Seoul's contributions to the cost of stationing U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
Last year, Korea and the United States renewed their bilateral Special Measures Agreement (SMA), under which Seoul is to pay 1.52 trillion won ($1.11 billion) next year.
Wi noted that the two sides discussed defense and security matters, but didn't specifically address renegotiating their bilateral defense cost-sharing agreement, as Trump pressures Seoul to pay a greater share of the cost of stationing approximately 28,500 U.S. troops in Korea.
Trump's tariff letter, despite the extended deadline, and remarks on defense burden-sharing seem to put Lee's pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests to the test.
Seoul is pushing for the ongoing trade negotiations to become a package deal process, which differs from the approach of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, which tried to separate security and trade matters.
In areas of trade and investment, Korea could consider participating in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, as well as seeking cooperation in the shipbuilding and semiconductor sectors.
Likewise, Wi said Wednesday regarding the U.S. demand for an increase in defense spending that Korea's "contributions may increase," noting that "we are negotiating to increase it slightly in line with international trends."
Washington has urged NATO members and other allies to increase their defense spending to 5 percent of GDP.
