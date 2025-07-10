'Sub me off!': Heat wave hits Club World Cup as leagues around the globe try to cope
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 14:08 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 14:22
Athletes across the globe are waging a fierce battle against relentless heat waves that have gripped much of the planet.
In the United States, host of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, an oppressive heat dome has pushed daytime temperatures in the eastern region into the mid-30s degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).
After Juventus fell 1-0 to Real Madrid in a round of 16 clash in Miami on July 1, Juventus manager Igor Tudor revealed, “10 players asked to be substituted,” adding that "the exhaustion was incredible."
Teams are allowed up to five substitutions per match, making that flood of requests a stark indication of how unbearable the conditions were.
The temperature stood at 30 degrees Celsius with 70 percent humidity at kickoff.
Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac also struggled to cope after his side’s match in Cincinnati. “I’m sweating like I’ve just come out of a sauna,” he said.
FIFA has scheduled many games at noon or 3 p.m. to cater to European prime-time TV audiences. Mike Tipton, a professor of applied physiology at the University of Portsmouth, urged organizers to rethink their approach for next year’s North and Central America World Cup.
They should consider kicking the men's World Cup final off at 9 a.m.,” he told BBC Sport.
In St. Louis, where temperatures topped 36 degrees Celsius last month, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz vomited on the field during an MLB game.
The Athletic cited experts who warned that soaring heat leads to increased heart rates.
Premier League footballers typically lose around two liters (half a gallon) of sweat per match, but in hot and humid weather, that figure can reach five liters, the outlet reported. Spectators under the blazing sun face their own risks, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
At Wimbledon in London, temperatures hit 32.3 degrees Celsius on opening day. The heat proved too much for some fans, forcing a temporary halt when a spectator collapsed.
The heat wave has also taken a toll on attendance in Korea.
Just 4,426 fans turned up at Yongin Mireu Stadium for the men’s East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Championship match between Korea and China. Even without overseas-based stars, that was an unusually low turnout for a senior international match.
Tournament organizers have introduced cooling measures. If the temperature exceeds 30 degrees Celsius, officials allow up to three-minute “cooling breaks” at the 30-minute marks of each half in addition to halftime. Even when it is cooler, referees grant “drinks breaks” to help players stay hydrated.
KBO teams rolled out emergency measures on Tuesday to cope with the searing heat. They extended the traditional fifth-inning stretch from four minutes to 10 minutes.
They also pushed Sunday start times from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for games scheduled between Sept. 1 and 14, scrapping doubleheaders in that period. If the temperature tops 35 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, games will be canceled altogether.
Some teams and players around the world are taking it a step further by preparing for extreme heat as an inevitable reality.
England’s national football team has been training in heated tents ahead of the North and Central America World Cup to simulate sweltering conditions, according to the BBC. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot is using cooling devices to keep his core temperature down and maintain grip.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)