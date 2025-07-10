 From men in floral aprons to young romance, hit North Korean drama reflects country's changing social norms
From men in floral aprons to young romance, hit North Korean drama reflects country's changing social norms

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:23 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:29
A man in the North Korean drama “A New Spring in the Field of Manchurian Cranes” wears a floral apron as he serves a meal to his wife and daughter. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

North Korea’s latest television drama has wrapped up after drawing notable domestic attention for its portrayal of shifting social norms — from men donning flower aprons to young couples openly navigating romance.
 
The state-run monthly magazine Kumsugangsan reported in its July issue that the 22-episode series "A New Spring in the Field of Manchurian Cranes," which aired on Korean Central Television (KCTV) from April 16 to June 24, recorded high viewership.
 

The series marks KCTV’s first new drama in more than two years, following "Memoirs of a Prosecutor," which premiered in January 2023.
 
Kyong-mi answers a call from her boyfriend Young-deok in a scene in North Korean drama “A New Spring in the Field of Manchurian Cranes.” [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

Produced by a creative unit of the television drama studio under the state's film bureau, “A New Spring in the Field of Manchurian Cranes” stood out for breaking from the often rigid emotional palette of North Korean screenwriting. The drama drew attention for its different sensibilities and narrative style compared to previous works, according to Kumsugangsan.
 
One notable scene shows a husband, wearing a flower-patterned apron, serving a meal to his wife and daughter. The family accepts this without fuss, a striking depiction given that North Korea's patriarchal society is traditionally viewed as resistant to men taking on household chores. The magazine noted this portrayal breaks with traditional stereotypes.
 
A man in the North Korean drama “A New Spring in the Field of Manchurian Cranes” wears a floral apron as he serves a meal to his wife and daughter. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

Romantic storylines also took center stage in a way rarely seen in the North’s cultural productions, which generally lean heavily on ideological messaging. 
 
The drama follows Kyong-mi, an agricultural researcher played by Ri Yu-gyong, and Young-deok, a prosecutor played by Choe Hyon, who have been dating for over four years.
 
Kyong-mi and Young-deok, lovers in the North Korean drama “A New Spring in the Field of Manchurian Cranes” talk with each other in a scene aired by Korean Central Television. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

When Young-deok’s mother demands Kyong-mi break up with her son, saying, “I want you to be the one to turn away first,” Kyong-mi tearfully prepares to step back. Young-deok then pleads with her, declaring, “I’ll go against my parents’ wishes."
 
Such overt emotional exchanges echo tropes familiar from South Korean melodramas — a departure from North Korean dramas, which traditionally avoid intense displays of personal feeling in favor of promoting state ideology and moral instruction. 
 
Kyong-mi and Young-deok, lovers in the North Korean drama “A New Spring in the Field of Manchurian Cranes” talk with each other in a scene aired by Korean Central Television. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

In one scene, Kyong-mi says through tears, “Marriage doesn’t always turn out the way we want, does it?" while asking to give it some time. Young-deok responds, “ We can’t end like this. We didn’t come together just to drive a painful knife into our hearts. I’m truly sorry. I’ll stand up to my father and mother.” 
 
Kumsugangsan noted that Choe, in his portrayal of Young-deok, “sparked new fondness among young women with another unique performance.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
