 North Korea lauds Korean War veterans ahead of 72nd armistice anniversary
North Korea lauds Korean War veterans ahead of 72nd armistice anniversary

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 13:14
This photo, published by the Korean Central News Agency on Feb 7, shows a war veteran delivering a story ahead of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army on Feb. 8, 1948. [YONHAP]

North Korea on Thursday lauded Korean War veterans and their battlefield achievements ahead of the country's 72nd anniversary of the Korean War armistice.
 
"Upholding the soul and spirit of the war victory generation who created a legacy of victory in the national liberation war, our people and armed forces have achieved successive victories in the struggle against imperialism," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.
 

The North's most widely read newspaper published the article to mark the 72nd Day of Victory on July 27, which commemorates the signing of the 1953 armistice that halted the three-year Korean War between the South and the North.
 
North Korea celebrates the armistice day as a victory over what it describes as an invasion by the United States.
 
Since designating the occasion as the Day of Victory in 1996, North Korea has used the anniversary to honor war veterans and reinforce internal unity.
 
In a separate article, the Rodong Sinmun also claimed that North Korea has built "absolute power" capable of deterring a U.S. nuclear war plot, adding that "the era when the U.S. blackmailed our country with nuclear weapons has permanently ended."
 

Yonhap
