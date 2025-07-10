 Court issues warrant returning ex-President Yoon to custody over martial law bid
Court issues warrant returning ex-President Yoon to custody over martial law bid

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 03:06 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 03:15
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, after the conclusion of his arrest warrant hearing on July 9. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant early Thursday for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest over his brief imposition of martial law last year, sending him back into custody just four months after his release.
 
The decision followed a seven-hour hearing on Wednesday, during which the court reviewed special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s request to formally arrest Yoon on five charges related to his short-lived martial law order.
 
In issuing the warrant, Judge Nam Se-jin cited concerns that Yoon could attempt to destroy evidence relevant to the case.
 
The former president faces accusations including abuse of power, falsification of official documents and obstruction of public officials in the course of their duties.
 

Prosecutors allege that Yoon orchestrated the drafting of a fabricated martial law declaration in early December to legitimize his actions. The document was reportedly signed by then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun before being discarded.
 
Yoon is also accused of directing the presidential spokesperson for foreign media to distribute misleading statements denying any intent to undermine the constitutional order. In addition, prosecutors claim Yoon commanded the Presidential Security Service to prevent investigators from detaining him in early January and ordered the deletion call records from encrypted phones used by three senior military commanders.
 
Yoon was initially detained in January by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials while his impeachment case was still pending before the Constitutional Court. A formal arrest warrant was issued later that month by the Seoul Western District Court.
 
However, he was released in early March, when the Seoul Central District Court ruled that prosecutors had applied for the warrant after his legal detention period had expired.
 
While Yoon was removed from office by a unanimous Constitutional Court ruling in early April, separate criminal proceedings against him have continued.
 
The special counsel probe that spearheaded the arrest warrant against him was established by the Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly last month, shortly after current President Lee Jae Myung was elected.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
