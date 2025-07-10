'Unbearably hot': Ex-President Yoon to endure summer heat in cell alone as he awaits trial
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 11:18 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 12:28
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will return to Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi on Thursday, just 124 days after his release, following a court order approving his pretrial detention.
The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant for Yoon, who is now set to be housed in a standard holding cell used for detainees awaiting trial, where heat, sparse furnishings and isolation have become a familiar backdrop for former presidents facing trial.
The room, roughly 12 square meters (129 square feet) in size, includes a cabinet, sink, toilet, television and a low desk used for dining. It does not have a washbasin, refrigerator or air conditioner.
Correctional authorities expect Yoon will stay alone in a cell typically designated for three or more inmates, citing the precedent set by former President Park Geun-hye’s confinement.
"Depending on security concerns and housing conditions, he may be assigned a larger space," a corrections official said.
Lawmakers and former inmates have described harsh summer conditions inside the facility.
"I spent three years in Seoul Detention Center and it’s unbearably hot," said Democratic Party Rep. Park Ji-won on a YouTube broadcast on Wednesday. "A small fan runs on the ceiling, but it shuts off after a while. You can’t sleep because of the heat. Inmates splash themselves with water from the toilet, but the guards tell them to stop because it’s noisy. Summer is hell."
During his time in detention, former President Lee Myung-bak was hospitalized after suffering from sleep apnea and worsening diabetes due to the heat.
Park Geun-hye endured the summer months with just a fan and bottles of frozen water.
Officials plan to separate Yoon from other detainees during exercise and bathing hours. Correctional services say they are accounting for his status as a former president, although he is no longer in office.
Yoon will receive the same meals as other detainees in the suspect holding ward. Breakfast on Thursday included mini cheese bread and steamed potatoes.
The center allows one visit per day for general detainees, while legal consultations may take place throughout working hours.
Authorities may hold Yoon’s meetings in a separate space. He will travel outside the facility for investigations or court proceedings in a Ministry of Justice transport vehicle.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
