 Yoon to not appear at insurrection court hearing after being taken into custody, legal team says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Yoon to not appear at insurrection court hearing after being taken into custody, legal team says

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 11:19
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol heads to Seoul Detention Center on July 9 after completing his second pretrial detention hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol heads to Seoul Detention Center on July 9 after completing his second pretrial detention hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not appear at his court hearing on insurrection charges Thursday after being taken back into custody.
  
Yoon’s legal team the same day submitted a letter of nonattendance to the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25. The division is overseeing Yoon’s trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing power. His attorneys are expected to attend in his place.
 

Related Article

  
The defense did not provide a reason for Yoon’s absence. Military officials that were involved in operations during the emergency martial law declaration last December are scheduled to testify at the hearing.
  
The court issued a warrant for Yoon’s detention at 2:07 a.m. on Thursday. 
 
Judge Nam Se-jin, who oversees warrants at the Seoul Central District Court, approved the request from special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk, citing concerns that Yoon may destroy evidence.
  
Following the end of his pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday, Yoon remained at Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, and was immediately placed into custody as a pretrial detainee. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol trial insurrection charge

More in Politics

Yoon to not appear at insurrection court hearing after being taken into custody, legal team says

'Unbearably hot': Ex-President Yoon to endure summer heat in cell alone as he awaits trial

Court issues warrant returning ex-President Yoon to custody over martial law bid

Yoon's pretrial detention hearing concludes after nearly 7 hours

President Lee hails unifying role of religion in luncheon with spiritual leaders

Related Stories

Court grants media permission to film Yoon's trial

Yoon's lawyers call martial law probe 'political, not investigative,' accuses prosecution of 'public shaming'

Yoon's pretrial detention hearing concludes after nearly 7 hours

Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Yoon enters Seoul court via above-ground entrance for martial law trial hearing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)