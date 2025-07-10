Yoon to not appear at insurrection court hearing after being taken into custody, legal team says
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 11:19
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not appear at his court hearing on insurrection charges Thursday after being taken back into custody.
Yoon’s legal team the same day submitted a letter of nonattendance to the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Agreement Division 25. The division is overseeing Yoon’s trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing power. His attorneys are expected to attend in his place.
The defense did not provide a reason for Yoon’s absence. Military officials that were involved in operations during the emergency martial law declaration last December are scheduled to testify at the hearing.
The court issued a warrant for Yoon’s detention at 2:07 a.m. on Thursday.
Judge Nam Se-jin, who oversees warrants at the Seoul Central District Court, approved the request from special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk, citing concerns that Yoon may destroy evidence.
Following the end of his pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday, Yoon remained at Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, and was immediately placed into custody as a pretrial detainee.
