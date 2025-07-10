 Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for rape
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for rape

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 15:58 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:00
Taeil in 2023 [NEWS1]

Taeil in 2023 [NEWS1]

 
Taeil, a former member of boy band NCT, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison and was immediately taken into custody on Thursday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court issued the ruling the same day to the 31-year-old, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, and two others, surnamed Hong and Lee, on charges of special quasi-rape under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 

Related Article

 
Special quasi-rape refers to the act of sexual assault committed by at least two individuals or by one carrying a weapon, against a person who is unable to resist, such as being in a state of unconsciousness.
 
“The crime is of grave nature, as the defendants sexually assaulted the victim at the defendant Lee’s house by exploiting the fact that she was under the influence and incapable of resistance,” the court said. “We can only assume that the victim, who is a female foreigner, is deeply traumatized.
 
“However, considering that the defendants are first-time offenders, have acknowledged their crimes and have reached a settlement with the victim, who does not wish for punishment, the defendants are granted leniency with a weaker sentence.”
 
Taeil was indicted without detention in March following allegations that he and the two others raped the heavily intoxicated victim at Lee’s residence after meeting at a bar in Itaewon, central Seoul. Taeil was removed from NCT and his contract with then-agency, SM Entertainment, was terminated.
 
Prosecutors had initially requested a seven-year sentence for the three defendants last month.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags taeil nct sexual assault

More in Social Affairs

Livestock deaths skyrocket as record heat wave broils Korea

Lazy Koreans? Only 1 in 4 adults engage in strenuous activity, health data warns.

Rare Manchurian weasel spotted for first time in eight years

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to 3 years, 6 months for rape

Number of foreigners entering South Korea for work shrinks for 1st time in 4 years

Related Stories

Taeil's sex crime 'not against minor or male,' according to police

Ex-model tearfully tells jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16

Defense agency employee attempts suicide after humiliating sexual assault hearing: Report

Taeil's sex crime case referred to prosecution

Former K-pop singer sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegal sex tapes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)