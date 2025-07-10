 From pain to rain: Heat wave expected to break on Sunday with return of downpours
From pain to rain: Heat wave expected to break on Sunday with return of downpours

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 19:24
People walk in Jongno District, central Seoul, with portable electric fans amid heat advisories issued for most regions of Korea on July 10. [YONHAP]

People walk in Jongno District, central Seoul, with portable electric fans amid heat advisories issued for most regions of Korea on July 10. [YONHAP]

 
A scorching heat wave will persist across the Seoul metropolitan area through the weekend. But beginning Sunday, the extreme heat will break somewhat and bring a return of monsoon rains by mid-next week.
 
Temperatures will reach as high as 36 degrees Celsius (96 degrees Fahrenheit) across the capital region and much of Korea through the weekend. After that, around Sunday, the two high-pressure systems that have fueled the extreme heat are forecast to break down, with monsoon rains likely to return, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday.
 

Most of the country — excluding the east coast — remains under a heat wave advisory, with temperatures in the capital area hovering around 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
 
Seoul recorded a high of 35.7 degrees Celsius, similar to the previous day, while Paju's Gwangtan-myeon in Gyeonggi reached 37.8 degrees and Gwangmyeong 37.6 degrees, based on automatic weather stations.
 
This intense heat is due to a “heat dome” effect, in which the Korean Peninsula is trapped under two high-pressure systems — one from the North Pacific below and another from the Tibetan Plateau above. These systems act like a thermal blanket, preventing the heat generated under clear skies from dissipating.
 
A haze rises from the road in front of Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 10. [NEWS1]

A haze rises from the road in front of Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on July 10. [NEWS1]
Heat to ease, just a little, starting Sunday
 
The heat wave is expected to persist through Friday and Saturday, with highs reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius and easterly winds continuing to push heat warnings across the western part of the country.
 
The pattern is forecast to take a slight shift around Sunday, as surrounding pressure systems begin to break down.
 
“A trough from the north is expected to push down, weakening the high-pressure systems over the Korean Peninsula,” said Lee Chang-jae, a forecast analyst at the KMA. “This will open a pathway for tropical moisture to flow in, increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall.”
 
With winds shifting westward and more moisture entering the region, conditions will become hot and humid next week. Although actual temperatures may drop slightly, apparent temperatures will remain at dangerous levels, requiring continued vigilance against heat-related illnesses.
 
The bottom of the Domacheon River near Obong Reservoir in Gangneung, Gangwon, is exposed on July 8 as the monsoon season was cut short this year. [NEWS1]

The bottom of the Domacheon River near Obong Reservoir in Gangneung, Gangwon, is exposed on July 8 as the monsoon season was cut short this year. [NEWS1]
Monsoon rains to return next week
 
Rain is expected to return to the central region — including the capital and inland Gangwon — around Wednesday and Thursday next week. The rainfall is then expected to expand southward to the Chungcheong region, the southern provinces, and Jeju Island by July 18, due to an influx of tropical moisture.
 
If moisture levels increase, rainfall may become heavier and more prolonged, potentially lasting through the weekend. This could help ease drought conditions in areas like Gangwon, which have suffered from a dry monsoon season.
 
“Monsoon season is not yet over in the central region,” said KMA forecast analyst Woo Jin-gyu. “With the high-pressure systems weakening, we expect stationary fronts and troughs to pass through, bringing several more days of rain. That’s why we haven’t officially declared the end of the monsoon yet.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
