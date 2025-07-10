Lazy Koreans? Only 1 in 4 adults engage in strenuous activity, health data warns.
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 17:17
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Only about one in four Korean adults engages in physical activity strenuous enough to leave them out of breath. Residents of major cities, women and youngsters are especially bad, placing Korea near the bottom globally for physical inactivity, according to new public health data.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) released on Thursday an analysis of moderate- to high-intensity physical activity rates among Korean adults, based on annual data from the Community Health Survey.
A total of 26.6 percent of Korean adults engaged in moderate to high-intensity physical activity last year, according to the report. This marks a recovery from the 2021 low of 19.7 percent during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the rate remains far from ideal.
The KDCA defines the practice rate as the percentage of people who engage in high-intensity activity — at least 20 minutes per day, three or more days a week — or moderate-intensity activity — at least 30 minutes per day, five or more days a week.
Moderate-intensity activities include table tennis and badminton, while high-intensity activities include running, hiking and carrying heavy loads.
From 2021 to 2024, 12 of the 17 metropolitan and provincial governments showed consistent increases in physical activity. Sejong saw the greatest improvement, jumping from 17.5 percent in 2021 to 29.1 percent last year — a rise of 11.6 percentage points.
Conversely, Gwangju, North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang and Jeju showed inconsistent changes with little improvement.
There were also clear differences based on residential environment. Last year, the rate in metropolitan areas was 26.5 percent, lower than in rural areas where the rate stood at 28.2 percent. This trend has been consistent over the years.
The urban environment — centered around cars, public transportation, sedentary office jobs and limited time for exercise — is seen as a major factor behind the lower activity levels in cities. In contrast, higher rates in rural areas are likely due to the physically demanding nature of agricultural and fishing work.
The gap by gender was also significant: 30.2 percent of men met the activity threshold, compared to only 19.5 percent of women. By age, people in their 20s had the highest rate at 32.3 percent, while those aged 70 and older had the lowest at 13.8 percent.
Men's activity levels declined with age, while women in their 40s and 50s were the most active, with younger and older women less so. This suggests young men are particularly likely to engage in moderate or high-intensity exercise.
Compared to other countries, Korea’s inactivity problem is especially stark. The global average rate of insufficient physical activity among adults is 31.3 percent, according to the World Health Organization. In Korea, that figure was 58.1 percent as of 2022 — nearly double the global average — ranking 191st out of 195 countries.
This rate reflects the percentage of adults who do not engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity per week.
The KDCA emphasized the health benefits of activities such as hiking, running and cycling, noting their potential to prevent chronic illnesses and improve mental health.
“It’s important to start with light exercise and gradually build up to more vigorous activity,” said KDCA commissioner Jee Young-mee. “Even small steps can make a big difference when done consistently as part of daily life.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)