Livestock deaths skyrocket as record heat wave broils Korea

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 17:28 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 18:28
Chickens lie motionless from the heat at a poultry farm in Naju, South Jeolla, on July 10 as daily heat wave advisories continue. [NEWS1]

Record-breaking heat continues to sweep across Korea, with livestock deaths rising sharply as farmers struggle to protect animals from extreme conditions.
  
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters reported on Thursday that 160,123 animals died in a single day on Tuesday. 
 

Poultry accounted for the vast majority at 158,006, while 2,117 pigs also died.
  
From May 20 through July 8, livestock deaths reached 379,475 nationwide, a more than sevenfold increase compared to the same period last year, when 49,799 animals died.
  
The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that temperatures would once again soar to 37 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday. 
 
Parts of the western and inland regions are expected to experience heat index levels around 35 degrees for the foreseeable future.
  
Tropical nights, where temperatures remain above 20 or 25 degrees overnight, are likely to affect much of the western region and Jeju Island.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
