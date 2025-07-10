Rare Manchurian weasel spotted for first time in eight years
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 16:55
A Manchurian weasel, one of the rarest mammals on the Korean Peninsula, has been spotted in Mount Jiri National Park for the first time in eight years, the Ministry of Environment said Thursday.
Known for its small, endearing appearance, the Manchurian weasel is the smallest carnivorous mammal in the world.
The Korea National Park Service (KNPS) discovered the weasel during routine wildlife monitoring on Mount Jiri last month, according to the ministry. The service successfully photographed an adult weasel peeking out from between rocks on June 26.
The Manchurian weasel measures just 12 to 18 centimeters (4.72 to 7.09 inches) in length, with a body width of around 3 centimeters and a weight of 50 to 150 grams (1.76 to 5.29 ounces). It is the smallest member of the Mustelidae family, known in Korean as the “small weasel” group. The subspecies was first discovered in 1927 in Musan County, North Hamgyong Province, and is named after the region.
The species typically inhabits high-altitude burrows, rock crevices and logs. Its rapid movements make it difficult to spot. Its brown summer coat turns white in winter, an adaptation that helps it evade predators and hunt prey in snowy alpine environments.
Though it may appear docile — with short rounded ears, wide eyes and an elongated body — the Manchurian weasel is a fierce predator. It primarily feeds on small rodents, with a single weasel consuming 2,000 to 3,000 annually. It can also hunt prey larger than itself, such as small birds and juvenile rabbits, and feed on amphibians, reptiles and insects, playing a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.
The species was once widely distributed across Korea, excluding Jeju and Ulleung Island, but is now critically endangered. The KNPS estimates that only a handful survive in 10 national parks, including Mount Seorak and Mount Odae. The population has plummeted due to overhunting for fur, habitat loss from development and the effects of climate change. The animal’s average life span is less than a year.
“The recent sighting of the Manchurian weasel is a testament to the ecological health of Mount Jiri National Park,” said KNPS Director Joo Dae-young. “We will continue to strengthen monitoring and wildlife protection efforts to preserve our national park ecosystems.”
