Read the fine print: Caution urged as travelers get stiffed on jaunts to Jeju
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 13:14 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 14:48
The Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) on Thursday urged consumers planning trips to Jeju Island during the summer vacation season to exercise caution when booking airline tickets, accommodations and rental cars — frequent sources of consumer complaints.
A total of 1,523 restitution requests related to air travel, accommodations and car rentals in the Jeju region were filed over the past three years, according to the KCA, with 422 cases in 2022, 475 in 2023 and 626 in 2024.
Air travel accounted for the most complaints at 739 cases, followed by accommodations at 420 cases and rental cars at 364 cases. Notably, August — the peak vacation month — saw the highest number of cases at 233, followed by 158 in September and 135 in October.
Among the air travel complaints, "cancellation penalties" made up 53.7 percent, or 397 cases, followed by "flight delays or cancellations" at 19.8 percent, or 146 cases, and "baggage damage or loss" at 6.8 percent, or 50 cases. The agency noted that disputes often occur over nonrefundable discount tickets or bookings made close to departure.
In accommodation-related cases, “cancellation penalties” accounted for a dominant 71.7 percent with 301 cases, followed by “dissatisfaction with facilities” at 11.7 percent with 49 cases. Many disputes arose during peak season due to excessive cancellation fees or online travel agencies refusing refunds based on prenotified terms and conditions.
Given Jeju’s geographic characteristics, many travelers are unable to use their accommodations when flight cancellations caused by strong winds or bad weather occur.
However, refunds are often denied on the grounds that the cancellation was too close to the check-in date. Even same-day cancellations due to weather or natural disasters are eligible for full refunds, according to the Criteria for the Settlement of Consumer Disputes.
For rental cars, disputes over "cancellation penalties" accounted for 38.2 percent, or 139 cases, while "accident-related disputes" made up 32.2 percent, or 117 cases. The standard car rental agreement stipulates that full refunds must be issued for cancellations made at least 24 hours before the start of the rental period.
“Consumers must check the cancellation penalty terms before confirming a booking, and exercise caution when purchasing nonrefundable discounted products,” said the KCA.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
