Water parks aren't just water parks anymore: They're 'vacation spots'
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 14:41 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 14:45
Water parks are doubling down to provide experiences beyond aquatics: Fun water shows, parties, collaborations with popular characters and more are on offer in a bid to attract vacationers this summer.
Korea has been seeing a particularly hot summer this year. Temperatures had already hit 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in May, meaning that water theme parks also began their usual holiday seasons two to three weeks earlier.
Content wars among water parks
Caribbean Bay in Yongin, Gyeonggi, launched its summer festival on June 13, three weeks earlier than usual. In collaboration with the globally popular manga and anime series “One Piece,” it is hosting a “Summer Festival” through Sept. 7.
From the entrance to the pirate ship, restaurants and rental centers near the outdoor wave pool, the entire park has been transformed into the world of “One Piece.”
The island in the center of the wave pool is the best spot for selfies this season. A photo zone features major “One Piece” characters like Luffy, Zoro and Sanji. At the burger joint “Melting Soul,” a limited-edition “Straw Hat Burger” modeled after Luffy’s hat is on the menu.
The “Water Music Pool Party” takes place daily at 2 p.m. until Aug. 24. A special stage is set up at the outdoor wave pool, where guests can enjoy performances while facing waves up to 2.4 meters (7.87 feet) high.
Water cannons and guns installed on the stage shoot water nonstop, and popular K-pop artists are set to perform at the venue, including Koyote on Saturday, QWER on July 19 and Riize on Aug. 7.
Club D Oasis in Busan holds a DJ-led pool party every Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., until Aug. 31, at its infinity pool overlooking Haeundae Beach. From July 31 to Aug. 3, a “No Kids Zone” evening party starts at 6 p.m.
Blue Canyon at Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, will host the “2025 Summer EDM Splash Pop” every day from July 21 to Aug. 24. Between Aug. 1 and 10, a nonsense quiz contest will be held during the show with prizes such as gift cards and Phoenix Park passes.
“To survive in the competition, water parks must now reinvent themselves as vacation spots offering different themes throughout the day,” said Wang Ho-gyeong, content operations manager at Phoenix Park.
Upgraded relaxation
New facilities are also drawing attention. Lotte Water Park in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, opened Pink Island, a sandy play zone in the outdoor area, last month. Guests can enjoy a bubble party on pink sand and capture fairytalelike photos — a hit among adults too.
The year-round slide “Magic Hook,” introduced in April, is a sled-style attraction with a 105-meter (344-foot) slide. For summer, a pool has been installed at the base of the slide, allowing guests to plunge straight into water after sliding down at high speed.
Ocean World in Hongcheon opened Ocean Village, the country’s first in-park lodging facility, two years ago. The eight detached duplex units each have a small pool on the outdoor terrace and are inside the park, allowing guests to enjoy a quiet experience after the crowds leave.
The lodging includes exclusive parking and cabanas. Until July 24, visitors who come on rainy days receive up to 60 percent off return tickets and discounts on cabanas and sunbeds.
Paradise Spa Dogo in Asan, South Chungcheong — designated as a medicinal spa —replaced its caravan camping area last year with 50 new villa-style units. Until the end of this month, YouTube subscribers receive 40 percent off admission, while guests born in 2008, the year the spa opened, get a 50 percent discount.
