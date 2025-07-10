Yoon assigned inmate No. 3617, held in 6-meter cell at Seoul Detention Center
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 21:36
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was taken into custody Thursday, has been moved into a solitary cell measuring just over 6.6 square meters (approximately 71 square feet) in a general ward at the Seoul Detention Center. Yoon has been assigned inmate No. 3617.
Yoon entered the general housing unit following a meeting with his defense counsel and dinner, according to legal sources. He had previously been held in a temporary holding room for detainees awaiting admission following his pretrial detention hearing.
After receiving his inmate number, he underwent a detailed physical examination, including measurements of his height and weight. He then changed into a khaki-colored uniform designated for detainees awaiting trial and had a mug shot taken, sources said.
Yoon is being held in a solitary cell previously used by a single inmate. Due to severe overcrowding, authorities were unable to place him in the larger room typically used for former presidents and assigned him to a smaller cell instead.
When former President Park Geun-hye was detained in March 2017, she was held in a converted room originally designed for six to seven general inmates. That cell measured about 10.08 square meters including the bathroom. Former President Lee Myung-bak, detained in March 2018, was placed in a solitary cell at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center measuring 13.07 square meters including the bathroom.
Unlike the temporary holding rooms, the general ward lacks air conditioning. Only electric fans are provided, which shut off automatically for 10 minutes every 50 minutes as a fire safety measure. Fan settings can be adjusted from levels 1 to 4.
Yoon’s cell is reportedly equipped with a cabinet, a TV, a table that also serves as a dining tray, dishes and a toilet — but no sink. He sleeps on the floor using bedding provided by the facility. There is no bed, though the floor is heated using electric panels. He will shower in a communal facility, scheduled so that inmates do not overlap.
Yoon’s lunch on his first full day in detention included doenjang jjigae (soybean paste stew), steamed egg, cucumber and onion salad and napa cabbage kimchi. Dinner consisted of kongnamul guk (bean sprout soup), gochujang (spicy chili sauce) bulgogi, green chili peppers with ssamjang (sauce) and kimchi.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
