Please… I’m melting…

A record-breaking heat wave continues to grip Seoul and much of the world, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days. The extreme heat has led to rising health concerns, particularly among the elderly and outdoor workers. In Seoul, emergency cooling shelters have been constructed, but many are saying that more needs to be done to ensure protection from the heat. From parched fields to sweltering city streets, people are desperately hoping for relief from the relentless sun. [PARK YONG-SEOK]