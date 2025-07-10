 Please… I’m melting…
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Please… I’m melting…

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 21:22
 
A record-breaking heat wave continues to grip Seoul and much of the world, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent days. The extreme heat has led to rising health concerns, particularly among the elderly and outdoor workers. In Seoul, emergency cooling shelters have been constructed, but many are saying that more needs to be done to ensure protection from the heat. From parched fields to sweltering city streets, people are desperately hoping for relief from the relentless sun. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Please… I’m melting…

Thursday's fortune: Clear skies for most signs as warmth shapes the day’s tone

The vanguard...

Wednesday's fortune: Most signs ride high on passion and progress

Endless loop?

Related Stories

Too late to save the barn

Trembling before the knife

'I will become prime minister…'

The road to the confirmation hearing…

Monsoon season… Unpredictable…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)