A pardon cannot be a personal privilege

President Lee Jae Myung’s handling of state affairs since taking office has largely received positive reviews. Contrary to earlier concerns that he would rule aggressively, Lee has taken a measured approach, easing many of the fears held by his critics.Some political commentators now argue that Lee’s competent governance poses a real threat to the opposition People Power Party (PPP). While the PPP’s stagnant approval ratings reflect its internal issues, they are also tied to the public’s relatively favorable view of President Lee’s performance.This dynamic presents a clear path for the president: Govern well and leave office in five years as a “successful president.” Such a legacy would offer the most effective protection against his lingering legal troubles.But there is another, far riskier path—using presidential authority to eliminate his legal liabilities. If Lee chooses this route, his administration could face a serious political crisis. Signs of this are already emerging.The Democratic Party recently launched a task force aimed at countering what it calls “politically motivated and fabricated indictments.” According to floor leader Kim Byung-kee, “reckless indictments and raids have caused great suffering to President Lee and other party members—and that suffering continues.”The supposed basis for this claim lies in comments from Bae Sang-yoon, chairman of KH Group and an alleged accomplice of Kim Seong-tae, former head of Ssangbangwool. While evading arrest overseas, Bae told a Korean news outlet that the North Korea remittance scandal had “nothing to do with President Lee.”Such an overt appearance by a fugitive suggests an implicit offer to strike a deal. The message seems clear: “I’ll testify that Lee was not involved if I receive leniency in return.”Lee Hwa-young, former vice governor of Gyeonggi and now convicted in connection with the case, has also made implausible claims in court — such as having been bribed with salmon sashimi. Notably, after President Lee’s election, the former vice governor was one of the first to propose the idea of a presidential pardon.Kim Byung-kee’s next comments were more troubling. He said that he hopes the task force will “encourage the prosecution to self-reflect and allow it to resolve the matter it initiated.” This call for “self-reflection and resolution” implies pressure on prosecutors to wrap up the case internally, possibly without trial.The strategy appears to be for prosecutors to reopen the case, align the findings with Bae’s statements and drop the indictment. Kim made this goal explicit: “The indictment against President Lee must be withdrawn. It would be an act of courage for the prosecution to admit its mistake.”Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice seems poised to support such efforts. Chung Sung-ho, the justice minister nominee, has said, “The people elected Lee knowing he was on trial. Therefore, canceling the indictment is justifiable.”Finding a few prosecutors within the system willing to carry out this politically charged task would not be difficult. Some prosecutors who once showed open political ambitions have since entered politics or received promotions.Adding to concerns, the new director of planning and coordination at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was formerly one of President Lee's lawyers. During Lee’s trial, his legal team tried unsuccessfully to introduce NIS documents as exculpatory evidence. Now, the same attorney has access to internal NIS files. There is speculation that such documents could be used to influence public opinion or justify dropping the case.Two senior aides in the presidential office — those in charge of civil and legal affairs — also previously served as Lee’s lawyers. These individuals may not amount to a formal legal defense team, but their involvement in government suggests a systematic effort to manage the president's legal exposure from within.If these developments materialize, longstanding concerns about President Lee could become reality — namely, that the president and his ruling party might use their power to undermine the judiciary. In that case, even a popular administration could find itself in crisis. It would be farcical for a sitting president to effectively pardon himself. Pardons are rightly granted by the next president.There remains only one honorable course. President Lee should focus on completing his term as a successful leader, without legal shortcuts. If he can do that, the public will likely be prepared to show him leniency when the time comes.