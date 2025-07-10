Korea’s AI ambitions face a crucial three-year test

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A recent three-part series by the JoongAng Ilbo, “Peace Odyssey: On the Frontlines of China’s AI Revolution,” offered a vivid look into how Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firms are progressing despite U.S. sanctions. The Shanghai-Hangzhou corridor — dubbed China’s Silicon Valley — is now home to a growing number of innovative companies eyeing the global market. In Hangzhou, China, tech giant Alibaba has become a near-invisible presence, powering everyday life through mobile payments, online retail and cloud services. The oft-heard phrase, “Chinese citizens don’t fear leaving their wallet at home — they fear their phone battery dying,” captures this transformation.China now ranks second globally in AI, trailing only the United States. According to last year’s Global AI Index, published by Tortoise Media in Britain, China scored 53.88 out of 100, while the United States earned a perfect score. Despite the gap, China’s rapid growth suggests it may soon close the distance. In January, a company called DeepSeek stunned the AI world by open sourcing a reasoning-based model — an ambitious challenge to the U.S.-led AI ecosystem.DeepSeek is part of what analysts call the “Six Little Dragons” of Hangzhou, a group that includes firms like DeepRobotics and BrainCo. These companies are setting the standard for “AI Plus,” a concept in which artificial intelligence is embedded across all sectors. Four-legged robots and smart prosthetics developed by these companies are already being sold in global markets.Behind this acceleration lies coordinated leadership from both central and regional governments. Following the 2017 defeat of top-ranked Go player Ke Jie by Google’s AlphaGo, Beijing adopted AI as a national strategic priority. A blueprint titled the “Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan” helped lay the foundation for sustained talent pipelines and AI infrastructure.For the Peace Odyssey delegation, the inevitable question became: “What about Korea?” President Lee Jae Myung’s administration has declared making Korea one of the top three global AI powers its foremost policy goal. Key initiatives include a 100 trillion won ($73 billion) investment drive, the deployment of more than 50,000 GPUs and the construction of a nationwide AI data center network. These proposals offer timely relief from the global tech race.Korea’s strong manufacturing base offers fertile ground for its own version of “AI Plus.” Still, the road ahead remains long. Korea currently ranks sixth in the Global AI Index with a score of 27.26.To succeed, the Lee administration must keep ideology and partisanship out of AI policy. Energy infrastructure, particularly stable electricity supply, is critical. While national ambitions are important, an overcommitment to phasing out nuclear power — as previously pushed by the Democratic Party — could hinder progress. The government must also revisit the 52-hour workweek. While essential for many labor sectors, such limits may not suit high-intensity knowledge industries like AI. In cities like Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, the “996” work schedule — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week — remains common.Ultimately, the next three years will determine whether Korea’s AI strategy can move from vision to reality. The time for leadership and execution is now.