Trump’s demand for sharp defense cost hike draws concern in Korea

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed calls for a dramatic increase in Korea’s contribution to the cost of stationing American troops on the peninsula, raising concerns in Seoul over alliance stability and negotiation tactics.Speaking at a cabinet meeting on July 8 (local time), Trump claimed that Korea “makes a lot of money” and “has paid very little for its military defense,” adding that the United States has been providing support “for free.” He insisted that Seoul should pay $10 billion annually — over nine times Korea’s current contribution of 1.43 trillion won ($1.03 billion).Trump’s remarks came a day after he sent a letter to President Lee Jae Myung threatening to impose 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on Korean imports starting Aug. 1, suggesting a push for a “one-stop deal” covering both defense cost-sharing and trade.While Washington’s broader push to reduce U.S. defense spending is understandable, many in Korea view the renewed pressure as a distortion of the alliance’s historical and strategic value. Korea has long served as a front line state defending democratic principles during the Cold War and continues to hold critical strategic value given the rise of North Korea’s missile capabilities and its proximity to China and Russia.Attempts to tie Korea’s defense obligations to NATO benchmarks — such as raising defense spending to 5 percent of GDP — do not reflect the unique geopolitical context of the Korean Peninsula. Trump’s demand to scrap the cost-sharing agreement signed last year, simply due to a change in administration, undermines the foundation of bilateral trust. Korea’s Foreign Ministry responded, stating it would “faithfully implement the existing agreement currently in effect.”If the United States is using the defense cost issue to drive profits for its domestic industry, such actions risk framing security cooperation as a transactional business deal. During his first term, Trump demanded a fivefold increase in Korea’s payment, even proposing to charge for satellite overflight operations, suggesting operational support fees without precedent.Moreover, Trump appears to exaggerate troop numbers, citing 45,000 U.S. personnel in Korea, though the actual figure is closer to 28,500. This inflates the perceived scale of American commitment and could be used to justify outsized financial demands.While Korea may have to accept moderate increases in defense spending in light of changing international dynamics, it must not be drawn into a bargaining process modeled on inflated opening bids. Seoul should continue to rigorously verify U.S. claims, selectively accept reasonable proposals, and resist any attempts to link defense issues with tariff negotiations. The alliance must be based on mutual respect, not transactional leverage.