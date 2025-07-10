Finding balance in a forest of information

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

A stray cat recently began frequenting our home. My wife and I, charmed by the unexpected guest, named it “Sonnyang,” a Korean term of endearment combining “hand” and “cat.” Each day we set out food, slowly gaining the cat’s trust. At first, Sonnyang was extremely sensitive to sound. Its ears moved independently, scanning in all directions like miniature antennas, alert to any hint of danger. Even my own footsteps caused it to freeze. It took two days before Sonnyang dared to eat, and even then, it reacted to every minor sound during its meal.But it didn’t take long for things to change. Within days, Sonnyang stopped flinching at familiar noises. It grew indifferent to sounds from inside the house, seemingly accepting them as background. Only the arrival of new sounds, like the rumble of a delivery scooter, prompted the cat’s ears to perk up again. This selective attention — filtering only for potential threats — is likely a survival trait honed through evolution. In a world saturated with noise, conserving energy by focusing only on what matters is a key to survival.This behavior reminded me of a recent study on human vision. The traditional understanding is straightforward: light enters the eyes, hits the retina and the brain processes the signal. But contemporary neuroscience offers a more nuanced view. According to recent research, the brain anticipates what the eyes are about to see based on past experience. It sends this prediction to the eyes, then compares it to incoming sensory input. The brain responds only to mismatches — what is unexpected. This predictive processing helps conserve energy by filtering out the expected and attending only to the unfamiliar.Sonnyang still sits quietly near our house, ears alert but relaxed. Familiar sounds pass unnoticed; only unfamiliar noises stir a reaction. Watching the cat, I find myself reflecting on how we process information. In an age overloaded with data, perhaps the wisdom lies in tuning out the unnecessary and focusing only on what truly matters.The ability to filter information isn’t just a biological function — it’s a cognitive responsibility. While instinct helps us ignore the noise, it is our uniquely human task to refine our thinking and discern value from clutter. That, too, may be a form of survival.