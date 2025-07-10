Thursday's fortune: Clear skies for most signs as warmth shapes the day’s tone
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Most signs can expect steady progress, uplifting connections and emotional clarity, while a few should tread carefully around envy, overexertion or social tension. Your fortune for Thursday, July 10, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Every day is a good day, but today is the best.
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 Today may feel better than the past.
🔹 A sense of accomplishment awaits.
🔹 Luck may be on your side.
🔹 Enjoy life’s small but certain joys.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 You may hear from relatives.
🔹 You’re never too old to learn something new.
🔹 Learn to use tech tools — phones or internet.
🔹 Gather information before making decisions.
🔹 Pay attention to your fashion today.
🔹 Let music help you reset emotionally.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Adapting to the times isn’t easy — but necessary.
🔹 Don’t live in the past.
🔹 Learn to adjust to your surroundings.
🔹 Differences in goals may arise.
🔹 A bothersome situation may occur.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary social outings.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Fair | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Rainbow (emotional spectrum) | 🧭 West
🔹 Listen carefully to your body’s signals.
🔹 Be cautious with overly friendly people.
🔹 Every effect has a cause — trace it.
🔹 Even if it looks safe, double-check.
🔹 Nothing in life is free.
🔹 Value character and skill over appearances.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 It’s better to spend wisely than hoard.
🔹 Don’t hesitate to spend on yourself.
🔹 Watch for higher-than-expected expenses.
🔹 Calculate costs and benefits carefully.
🔹 Don’t cling to small profits.
🔹 An expense may arise unexpectedly.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Expect compliments or respectful treatment.
🔹 A day of appreciation or filial love.
🔹 Do your duties yourself — own the day.
🔹 Don’t procrastinate — get it done today.
🔹 A busy workload may come — embrace it.
🔹 Challenge yourself with confidence.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 A money connection may be forming.
🔹 Gains could outweigh losses today.
🔹 Money-making opportunities may surface.
🔹 Side gigs or bonus income may appear.
🔹 People are your greatest assets — invest in them.
🔹 Your financial luck is on the rise.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Reminisce about the past with warmth.
🔹 Small acts combined bring great strength.
🔹 Delay major purchases for now.
🔹 Hearing isn’t the same as seeing — verify facts.
🔹 Today you may give or receive help.
🔹 Expect a valuable learning moment.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Small savings can grow into big rewards.
🔹 The right people and roles will align.
🔹 Three heads are better than one.
🔹 Support may come from all sides.
🔹 Unity and harmony lead to success.
🔹 Hearts may align beautifully today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Create hobbies or light pastimes for fun.
🔹 Let go of the old to welcome the new.
🔹 Focus on one thing at a time.
🔹 Don’t overdo it — moderation wins.
🔹 The grass always looks greener — stay grounded.
🔹 Envy gets you nowhere — be content.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Speak less, give more.
🔹 Show grace and dignity with age.
🔹 The tide always turns — stay resilient.
🔹 Every descent leads to a climb — hang on.
🔹 Share the bill evenly when dining out.
🔹 Gather and verify good information.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A pleasant surprise may arrive.
🔹 Something small may bring unexpected joy.
🔹 Step up and lead when needed.
🔹 You may achieve positive outcomes.
🔹 Host or join a gathering to strengthen bonds.
🔹 Don’t skip team efforts today.
🔹 Brimming with motivation — channel it well.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
