Rays' Kim Ha-seong enjoys 1st RBI, multihit game of season

Three games into his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong now has an RBI and a multihit game under his belt.Kim batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, helping the Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday.Kim, who signed with the Rays in February after four seasons with the San Diego Padres, made his season debut last week, following an October shoulder surgery. Kim then missed the next three games after his right calf cramped up during that first game, before returning to action Tuesday.In Wednesday's game, Kim got an infield single off starter Reese Olson to lead off the second inning.After flying out in the fourth, Kim delivered a two-out RBI double in the sixth inning. His first extra-base hit for the Rays tied the score at 3-3.Kim then scored the go-ahead run on a follow-up single by Talyor Walls.Kim has gone 4-for-11 in his first three games of 2025.The Rays ended up scoring four times in the sixth to beat the best team in MLB. The Rays are now 50-43, third in the American League East and second in the Wild Card race.Elsewhere in MLB, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants went 0-for-2 with a walk in a 13-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park in San Francisco.Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers had a hit in his lone at-bat after entering the game as a pinch runner in the seventh inning of a 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.The Giants and the Dodgers will meet for a three-game weekend series.Yonhap