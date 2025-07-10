 Rays' Kim Ha-seong enjoys 1st RBI, multihit game of season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Rays' Kim Ha-seong enjoys 1st RBI, multihit game of season

Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 13:15 Updated: 10 Jul. 2025, 13:43
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Three games into his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Korean shortstop Kim Ha-seong now has an RBI and a multihit game under his belt.
 
Kim batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, helping the Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

 
Kim, who signed with the Rays in February after four seasons with the San Diego Padres, made his season debut last week, following an October shoulder surgery. Kim then missed the next three games after his right calf cramped up during that first game, before returning to action Tuesday.
 
In Wednesday's game, Kim got an infield single off starter Reese Olson to lead off the second inning.
 
After flying out in the fourth, Kim delivered a two-out RBI double in the sixth inning. His first extra-base hit for the Rays tied the score at 3-3.
 
Kim then scored the go-ahead run on a follow-up single by Talyor Walls.
 
Kim has gone 4-for-11 in his first three games of 2025.
 
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong slides into safe at home ahead of the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers in the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong slides into safe at home ahead of the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers in the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The Rays ended up scoring four times in the sixth to beat the best team in MLB. The Rays are now 50-43, third in the American League East and second in the Wild Card race.
 
Elsewhere in MLB, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants went 0-for-2 with a walk in a 13-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
 
Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers had a hit in his lone at-bat after entering the game as a pinch runner in the seventh inning of a 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
 
The Giants and the Dodgers will meet for a three-game weekend series.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kim Ha-seong Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball

More in Baseball

Rays' Kim Ha-seong enjoys 1st RBI, multihit game of season

SF Giants' Lee Jung-hoo gets 2 hits in 4-3 win over Phillies

Rays' Kim Ha-seong singles in return to action

All-Star pitcher replaced due to injury

Eagles lead KBO at halfway mark for first time in 33 years

Related Stories

Rays infielder Kim Ha-seong misses game one day after return from 11-month absence

Injured Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong nears rehab assignment in minors

Kim Ha-seong's rehab from shoulder injury stalled by hamstring issue

Rays' Kim Ha-seong ready to return to action by late April

Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong activated from injured list
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)