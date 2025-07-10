Fabian Ruiz scores 2 goals and PSG routs Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Club World Cup final

Fabian Ruiz scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain built a three-goal lead in the first 24 minutes and routed Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday, advancing to the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.Ruiz scored in the sixth minute and Ousmane Dembele in the ninth following glaring mistakes by defenders Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger, and Ruiz made it 3-0 to cap a counter. Goncalo Ramos added a goal in the 87th.Coming off its first European title, PSG plays for the championship on Sunday.Real fared no better than Inter Milan, who were overrun by PSG 5-0 in the Champions League final. The 15-time European champion looked sluggish after traveling to Florida for training between games, and PSG had 76.5 percent possession in the first half.A crowd of 77,542 was at MetLife Stadium on a scorching day, with a temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius) at kickoff and humidity that made it feel like 101 degrees.Real’s Kylian Mbappe was not a threat in his first game against his former team.Luka Modric entered in the 64th minute in what is likely his last match for Madrid, his team since 2012. Eder Militao came in at the same time in his first game since tearing his right ACL on Nov. 9.PSG surged ahead after Lucas Beraldo’s cross was mis-hit by Raul Asencio, Thibaut Courtois tipped the ball from Dembele and Ruiz slammed it into the empty net.Dembele then took possession about 40 yards out after a Rudiger mis-hit, dribbled and slotted past Courtois.PSG went the length of the field to make it 3-0. Hakimi exchanged passes with Dembele, then crossed for Ruiz, who maintained control despite Federico Valverde’s challenge and scored from 8 yards for his third goal of the tournament.Madrid’s defense was missing Dean Huijsen, who got a red card Saturday against Borussia Dortmund, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had right leg muscle discomfort.Paris Saint-Germain has earned $88,435,000 to $113,815,000 for reaching the final, the amount depending on a participation fee.“We’re truly happy to be in another final. Now we have to enjoy it because we’re doing something historic. It’s very difficult to reach every final this season, and now we’re one step away,” said Ruiz.“It’s a painful defeat. We were not up to standard today,” said Madrid coach Xabi Alonso through an interpreter.AP