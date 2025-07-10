Korea steps closer to relegation after 3-1 loss to Poland in Volleyball Nations League
Published: 10 Jul. 2025, 14:09
The Korean women’s volleyball team suffered a 3-1 loss to Poland in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Chiba, Japan, on Wednesday, failing to add a single point to avoid possible relegation.
Korea won the first set 25-18, but that proved to be the only set the country took, as the squad lost the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-14.
The national team tied the score in the fourth set, but Poland broke the deadlock to take it 28-26.
The squad still saw three players racking up double-digit points in Wednesday’s match, with Lee Seon-woo scoring 21 points and Kang So-hwi and Lee Da-hyeon both at 13.
Korea will have to bounce back in their three remaining VNL matches to avoid relegation, as adopted this year in the VNL.
The last-place team at the end of the preliminary stage, which ends next week, loses its eligibility to compete in next year’s VNL. The top eight teams, on the other hand, join the knockout stage.
Korea sits at the bottom of the 18-team preliminary stage table with four points, having won a single match and suffered two 3-2 losses as of Thursday.
The squad’s only win comes from a 3-2 victory over Canada last month, which earned Korea two points.
The two 3-2 losses against the Czech Republic and Dominican Republic added two more points for Korea, as the losing side grabs one point from a 3-2 loss in volleyball, while the winners take two.
Korea was due to face Japan later on Thursday evening as of press time, before their penultimate match against Bulgaria on Saturday and final contest against France on Sunday.
A single win can switch standings, as only one point separates No. 17 Thailand and Korea.
No. 16 Serbia has eight points, while Italy sits atop with 25 points.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
