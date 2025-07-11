1 in 5 households own 91% of private land, data shows
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 20:14
A mere fifth of households in Korea lay claim to more than 91 percent of the country’s private land, highlighting a persistent imbalance in land ownership. Meanwhile, the bottom 50 percent of households hold just 0.8 percent.
The findings were published in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's report on Friday, which marked the tenth publication of such data since 2006.
According to the report, 38.4 percent of Koreans — about 19.64 million out of a total population of 51.22 million — owned at least some land.
This represents a 43.7 percent increase compared to 2006. By household, 63.4 percent — or 15.3 million households — reported owning land.
The ministry noted that both the number of individuals and households owning land “have steadily increased.”
Despite more people owning land, concentration remains severe.
The top 10 percent of landowning households control 78.4 percent of total privately held land, up from 76.3 percent in 2006. When expanded to the top 20 percent, this figure rises to 91.3 percent. In contrast, the bottom half of households account for a mere 0.8 percent, and the bottom 70 percent hold only 3.5 percent.
Among corporations, the imbalance is even more pronounced. The top 10 percent of companies own 92.3 percent of all land held by corporate entities.
Breaking down ownership by age group, people in their 60s make up the largest share of landowners at 30.2 percent, followed by those in their 50s at 21.2 percent and those in their 70s at 20.8 percent.
The share of land held by individuals 60 and older jumped from 45.1 percent in 2006 to 65.6 percent last year, reflecting Korea’s aging population, longer land holding periods compared to housing, and younger generations’ continued migration to urban centers.
By gender, men own 54.5 percent of land while women own 45.5 percent. The gap in the number of male and female landowners has gradually narrowed since 2006.
In total land area, individuals own 46,258 square kilometers (11,430,601 acres), corporations hold 7,404 square kilometers and noncorporate entities such as family associations and religious groups own 7,823 square kilometers.
Among land owned by individuals, forested land accounted for the largest share at 57.6 percent, followed by farmland at 34.4 percent and building lots at 5.8 percent.
Since 2006, the share of land owned by individuals has decreased by 4.7 percent. Over the same period, land owned by corporations and noncorporate organizations rose by 35.6 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.
Nationwide, 43.6 percent of landowners reside outside the area where their land is located. Seoul recorded the lowest ratio, with only 20.6 percent of landowners living outside the capital.
The ministry compiled the statistics using cadastral records, including land and forest registers maintained by local governments across the country. The comprehensive data set covers 39 categories, such as ownership by gender and age, land held by nonresidents by region, and land held by individuals, corporations, and noncorporate organizations.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
