 Bitcoin hits another record high
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 09:54
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building in Hong Kong on Nov. 18, 2021. [AP/YONHAP]

Bitcoin rallied to all-time highs on Thursday, powered by demand from institutional investors and friendly policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
 
The world's largest cryptocurrency rose to a peak of $116,046.44 as of 21:27 GMT, breaking the $113,734.64 record scored earlier on Thursday. It is now up about 24 percent this year.
 

In March, Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies. He has also appointed several crypto-friendly individuals, including Securities and Exchange Commission Paul Atkins and White House artificial intelligence czar David Sacks.
 
Trump's family businesses have also made forays into cryptocurrencies. Trump Media & Technology Group is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund to invest in multiple crypto tokens including Bitcoin, SEC filing on Tuesday showed.
 
Ethereum rose 3.01 percent to $2,905.24 as of 21:30 GMT.
 
 

 

Reuters
