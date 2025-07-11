Bitcoin hits another record high

Bitcoin rallied to all-time highs on Thursday, powered by demand from institutional investors and friendly policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.The world's largest cryptocurrency rose to a peak of $116,046.44 as of 21:27 GMT, breaking the $113,734.64 record scored earlier on Thursday. It is now up about 24 percent this year.In March, Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies. He has also appointed several crypto-friendly individuals, including Securities and Exchange Commission Paul Atkins and White House artificial intelligence czar David Sacks.Trump's family businesses have also made forays into cryptocurrencies. Trump Media & Technology Group is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund to invest in multiple crypto tokens including Bitcoin, SEC filing on Tuesday showed.Ethereum rose 3.01 percent to $2,905.24 as of 21:30 GMT.Reuters