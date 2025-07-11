 Kospi opens higher on overnight gains on Wall Street
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 10:06
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on July 11. [YONHAP]

Shares pulled off a strong start Friday as investors were buoyed by overnight rallies on Wall Street.
 
The Kospi increased 29.45 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,212.68 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 percent and the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite rose 0.09 percent to a new record high.
 
Nvidia rose 0.7 percent and closed above the $4 trillion valuation milestone for the first time in the world.
 
In Seoul, semiconductor shares led the upbeat start.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics advanced 2.46 percent, and SK hynix, a key supplier to Nvidia, gained 2.53 percent.
 
Battery makers were also strong as industry leader LG Energy Solution rose 0.55 percent and POSCO Future M jumped 3.78 percent.
 
Top mobile carrier SK Telecom climbed 1.08 percent and its rival KT added 2.67 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,372.35 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.17 percent from the previous session.
 

Yonhap
