Seoul shares end 4-day winning streak on profit hunting

Shares ended their four-day winning streak Friday as foreign investors dumped local stocks for profit hunting following the recent rallies. The won fell against the dollar.The Kospi dropped 7.46 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 3,175.77.The index had risen for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday to mark the highest closing level since Sept. 7, 2021.Trade volume was moderate at 458.7 million shares worth 12.44 trillion won ($9.04 billion), with gainers beating decliners 476 to 407.Foreigners sold a net 126.4 billion won worth of shares and institutions dumped a net 66.4 billion won, offsetting individual investors' net purchase of 146.7 billion won.The Kospi made a strong start to top the 3,200-point level during intraday trading for the first time in nearly four years, driven by gains in large-caps of semiconductor and battery, but turned lower in late morning due to foreign selling.Defense firms and shipbuilding firms finished in negative territory.Hanwha Aerospace sank 5.51 percent to 806,000 won, and the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) declined 0.92 percent to 85,900 won.HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering lost 2.43 percent to 321,000 won, and Hanwha Ocean decreased 0.9 percent to 77,500 won.Samyang Foods, best known for the global hit ramyeon Buldak series, fell 1.87 percent to 1,470,000 won, and entertainment giant CJ ENM retreated 1 percent to 69,000 won.However, tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.62 percent to 62,600 won, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.1 percent to 321,500 won.Steel giant Posco Holdings mounted 2.07 percent to 321,000 won, and Korea Zinc, a leading non-ferrous metal smelter, advanced 0.59 percent to 854,000 won.The local currency was quoted at 1,375.4 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.39 percent from the previous session of 1,370 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 1.5 basis points to 2.448 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds increased 1.2 basis points to 2.604 percent.Yonhap