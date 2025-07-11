Air Premia partners with Amazon Air Cargo to expand U.S. freight network

Air Premia, a Korean low-cost carrier, said Friday it has partnered with Amazon Air Cargo to jointly operate freight services targeting the United States' cargo market.Under an interline agreement with the cargo division of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon, Air Premia will transport cargo on its Incheon-Honolulu route, while Amazon Air Cargo will handle onward delivery from Honolulu to 45 destinations in America, including New York, Atlanta and Miami, according to the Korean carrier.The companies have named the route the Aloha Express and began operations on Wednesday.According to Air Premia, Honolulu facilitates transshipment that can reduce shipping time and costs by more than 20 percent compared with conventional direct routes.Through the partnership, Air Premia said it has expanded its U.S. freight operations beyond its existing hubs in Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco, gaining access to a wider network of American cities."We aim to enhance our competitiveness in the global logistics market by leveraging the strengths of our U.S.-focused route network," an Air Premia official said.Yonhap