 Air Premia partners with Amazon Air Cargo to expand U.S. freight network
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Air Premia partners with Amazon Air Cargo to expand U.S. freight network

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 16:00 Updated: 11 Jul. 2025, 16:29
This photo provided by Air Premia on July 11 shows company workers celebrating the launch of its interline agreement with Amazon Air Cargo to expand the airline's freight services to the United States. [YONHAP]

This photo provided by Air Premia on July 11 shows company workers celebrating the launch of its interline agreement with Amazon Air Cargo to expand the airline's freight services to the United States. [YONHAP]

 
Air Premia, a Korean low-cost carrier, said Friday it has partnered with Amazon Air Cargo to jointly operate freight services targeting the United States' cargo market.
 
Under an interline agreement with the cargo division of U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon, Air Premia will transport cargo on its Incheon-Honolulu route, while Amazon Air Cargo will handle onward delivery from Honolulu to 45 destinations in America, including New York, Atlanta and Miami, according to the Korean carrier.
 

Related Article

 
The companies have named the route the Aloha Express and began operations on Wednesday.
 
According to Air Premia, Honolulu facilitates transshipment that can reduce shipping time and costs by more than 20 percent compared with conventional direct routes.
 
Through the partnership, Air Premia said it has expanded its U.S. freight operations beyond its existing hubs in Los Angeles, Newark and San Francisco, gaining access to a wider network of American cities.
 
"We aim to enhance our competitiveness in the global logistics market by leveraging the strengths of our U.S.-focused route network," an Air Premia official said.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea LCC Air Premia Amazon Air Cargo

More in Industry

Incheon Airport launches faster, cheaper new cargo route to the Americas via Hawaii

SKT continues to hemorrhage subscribers in wake of data breach

Air Premia partners with Amazon Air Cargo to expand U.S. freight network

Eastar Jet launches temporary passenger service to Ordos

HYBE chairman a no-show for second time in Kakao founder's stock manipulation trial

Related Stories

Travelers shun budget carriers in droves after series of disasters

Jeju Air disaster raises concerns over low-cost carriers' maintenance practices

Jeju Air reports 83.03 billion won net loss in third quarter

Air Premia targets flying into profit by 2024

Jeju Air backs out of bidding for Asiana's cargo business
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)