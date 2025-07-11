 Eastar Jet launches temporary passenger service to Ordos
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 15:59
A promotional image of the new Busan-Ordos route that Eastar Jet plans to operate starting late July [YONHAP]

Eastar Jet said Friday it will temporarily operate passenger flights to Ordos in China's Inner Mongolia region to meet growing summer travel demand.
 
The South Korean budget carrier will offer two weekly flights from the country's largest port city of Busan to Ordos until Sept. 15.
 

Ordos is one of the main cities located in China's Inner Mongolia, best known for its unique natural landscape that includes vast deserts, according to Eastar Jet.
 
The airline currently operates seven international routes departing from Busan and is set to launch services to Vietnam's Phu Quoc from Busan on July 26.
 
 

Yonhap
