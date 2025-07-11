Huons Group marks 60 years with road map to becoming global health care leader
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 18:53
KIM JU-YEON
Huons Group executives pledged to build on the company's 60-year legacy to steer it toward becoming a global health care leader over the next six decades.
Huons Global CEO Song Soo-young laid out a road map to bolster the group's research and development (R&D), foster an organizational culture that meets global standards and advance sustainable environmental, social, and governance management at a ceremony marking the group's 60th anniversary on Friday.
Executives and employees of Huons Group and stakeholders from affiliated organizations and the regional community were present at the event held at the group's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi.
Chairman Yoon Sung-tae and other senior executives affirmed the objectives set out by Song by issuing a formal statement of commitment, vowing to marshal the company’s full capabilities to secure Huons Group’s future.
“There have been ups and downs in the past," Yoon said in his welcome remarks.
"Huons Group could not last for 60 years unless it was for our employees’ passion and hard work, and customer and community trust. Over the next 60 years, we expect to leap forward as a global health care company beyond the domestic market," he said.
He added that the firm plans to “develop innovative new drugs that can strengthen our global presence, contribute to society and improve people’s lives."
Yoon also called on employees to "realize our bigger goal of becoming a sustainable 100-year-old company" by reflecting on the company's past 60 years.
Huons Group traces its roots to 1965, when the late founder Yoon Myeong-yong established Kwang Myung Pharm.
The company has since evolved into a holding company structure under Huons Global, with 13 affiliates spanning pharmaceuticals, medical devices, aesthetics and health supplements.
In recent years, Huons has ramped up efforts to secure future growth engines through R&D investments and global market expansion, positioning itself for the next phase of the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, according to the firm.
