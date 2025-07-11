Posco Future M wins EV battery materials supply contract from Japan

Posco Future M, the battery materials unit of steel giant Posco Holdings, said Friday it has secured an electric vehicle (EV) battery materials supply contract from a major Japanese battery manufacturer.Under the contract, Posco Future M will supply natural graphite-based anode materials produced at its plant in Sejong for use in EV batteries manufactured in Japan.The company did not disclose other details, such as the name of the client or supply volume, citing a mutual agreement between the parties.Posco Future M emphasized that securing a prominent Japanese battery maker as a new customer reinforces the company's competitive position in expanding its global sales channels.As Korea's sole mass producer of anode materials for secondary batteries, Posco Future M is also widely considered one of the few companies outside of China capable of reliably supplying such materials at scale.Amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and Beijing's recent moves to tighten control of graphite exports, Posco Future M said its anode materials have gained increasing attention from overseas battery manufacturers seeking non-Chinese sources."We have developed a wide range of natural and artificial graphite anode products tailored to customer needs and are also advancing the commercialization of silicon anodes," Posco Future M said in a statement. "By expanding our differentiated product portfolio, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and strengthening our supply chain, we will continue to expand our global customer base."Yonhap