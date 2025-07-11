 SKT continues to hemorrhage subscribers in wake of data breach
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SKT continues to hemorrhage subscribers in wake of data breach

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 16:00
A notice outside a telecom provider service center announces SK Telecom's temporary waiver of contract termination fees on July 7. [YONHAP]

A notice outside a telecom provider service center announces SK Telecom's temporary waiver of contract termination fees on July 7. [YONHAP]

 
SK Telecom (SKT) is continuing to suffer from a customer exodus, with numbers rising rapidly, especially after it promised to waive contract termination fees for everyone in response to a recent cybersecurity incident.
 
A total of 17,376 SKT subscribers switched to rival carriers on Thursday, according to the telecom industry on Friday. Of these, 8,915 moved to KT and 8,461 to LG U+.
 

Related Article

 
In contrast, only 10,720 subscribers switched to SKT from KT and LG U+, resulting in a net loss of 6,656 subscribers in just one day.
 
Since Saturday, when SKT began waiving early termination fees, the company has averaged over 10,000 daily subscriber losses, with the exception of Sunday. The cumulative number of subscribers who left SKT between Saturday to Thursday has reached 75,214, with a net outflow of 28,566.
 
Industry experts attribute the mass exodus directly to the waiver of termination fees and expect the upward trend in number portability to continue until the policy expires on Monday.
 
The spike in number changes has intensified marketing competition among telecom providers. SKT has filed a complaint with the Korea Communications Commission, accusing KT of illegal subsidies and aggressive promotional tactics.  
 
KT reportedly asked some employees to change their KakaoTalk profile pictures to display a message promoting SKT’s termination fee waiver for switching customers.
 
Since the waiver was introduced on Friday, more than 130,000 mobile phone numbers have been changed across the industry.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea SK Telecom SKT waiver contract change number

More in Industry

Incheon Airport launches faster, cheaper new cargo route to the Americas via Hawaii

SKT continues to hemorrhage subscribers in wake of data breach

Air Premia partners with Amazon Air Cargo to expand U.S. freight network

Eastar Jet launches temporary passenger service to Ordos

HYBE chairman a no-show for second time in Kakao founder's stock manipulation trial

Related Stories

Gov't to decide on early termination fee exemption for SKT users by end of June

SK Telecom's third-quarter net profit up 44.2 percent

SK Telecom could lose up to $5 billion if it waives termination fees, CEO says

SK Telecom loses 70,000 dissatisfied customers to rival carriers

SKT, KT report strong growth in first quarter
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)