라부부 없어도 여전한 인기… 한국 팝마트 매장 북새통

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 09:34
The Labubu effect: Crowds continue at Korea's Pop Mart stores despite lack of iconic toy
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
No Labubu, no problem. The most sought-after plush toy may have vanished from Pop Mart branches in Korea, but the stores are still swarming with people.
In the middle of central Seoul's Myeong-dong neighborhood — known for the sweet scent of batter wafting from street stalls, flashy storefronts vying for attention and tourists dragging suitcases across lanes — one store stood out as the busiest. It was Pop Mart.
sought-after: 수요가 많은, 인기 있는
vanish: 사라지다
swarm with: ~로 북적이다
waft: (냄새 등이) 퍼지다
vie for attention: 관심을 끌기 위해 경쟁하다
라부부가 없다고? 그래도 괜찮다. 가장 인기 있는 인형 ‘라부부’가 매장에서는 사라졌지만, 팝마트는 여전히 사람들로 북적인다. 서울 명동 중심가, 갓 구운 반죽 냄새가 퍼지는 길거리, 형형색색의 간판들, 여행 가방을 끄는 관광객들 사이에서 가장 붐비는 곳은 바로 팝마트였다.
Inside the China-based collectible toy retailer’s brightly lit store on Friday, people stood shoulder-to-shoulder.
Various languages could be heard from every corner, and shelves overflowed with colorful, palm-sized plushies — some adorably creepy — along with figures, key chains and mystery boxes.
collectible toy: 수집용 장난감
stand shoulder-to-shoulder: 빽빽이 서 있다
overflow with: ~로 넘치다
adorably creepy: 귀엽지만 오싹한
mystery box: 어떤 제품이 들어 있는지 알 수 없는 랜덤 박스
지난 금요일(6월27일), 조명을 밝게 밝힌 중국 기반의 수집형 장난감 브랜드 팝마트 명동점 내부는 발 디딜 틈 없이 사람들이 가득했다. 작고 알록달록한 인형들로 가득한 선반과 피규어, 열쇠고리, 미스터리 박스까지 다양한 상품이 나열되어 있었다. 여러 나라 언어가 사방에서 들려왔다.
Even without the blind box lineup of the wildly popular fluffy Labubu plushies, the store was packed with people, particularly international tourists.
Blind boxes are mystery packages where shoppers don’t know which figure they’ll receive until they open it.
blind box: 랜덤 박스
wildly popular: 폭발적인 인기를 끈
가장 인기 있던 ‘라부부’ 랜덤 박스가 없음에도 불구하고, 팝마트 매장은 여전히 사람이 많았고, 특히 해외에서 온 관광객들로 붐볐다.
랜덤 박스는 어떤 피규어가 들어 있을지 알 수 없는 랜덤형 패키지다.
So, what’s driving the frenzy even after the store's most iconic character has disappeared from shelves?
The answer: a broader selection of other toy lineups, limited global access to products, favorable exchange rates and an ever-expanding universe of collectible characters.
drive the frenzy: 열풍을 이끌다
iconic character: 대표 캐릭터
favorable exchange rate: 유리한 환율
ever-expanding universe: 계속 확장되는 세계관
가장 상징적인 캐릭터가 사라진 후에도 팝마트의 계속된 인기는 왜일까? 그 이유는 더 다양한 제품군, 글로벌 시장에서 구하기 어려운 제품들이라는 점, 유리한 환율, 그리고 계속 확장되는 캐릭터의 세계관 덕분이다.
On June 17, Pop Mart Korea announced it would suspend sales of Labubu toys, modeled after a sharp-toothed creature designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung for his “The Monsters” series in 2015 and produced by Pop Mart, over safety concerns.
After celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Blackpink’s Lisa and Rosé were seen with Labubus, the toys' fame skyrocketed. Fans began camping outside stores for release-day drops at branches in Myeong-dong and at Coex in southern Seoul, which eventually drew complaints from nearby businesses.
modeled after: ~을 본떠 만든
skyrocket: 치솟다, 급상승하다
camp outside: 야외에서 밤샘 대기하다
6월 17일 팝마트 코리아는 안전성 문제로 홍콩 아티스트 카싱 렁이 디자인한 ‘더 몬스터즈’ 시리즈의 날카로운 이빨을 가진 생물체 ‘라부부’의 판매를 중단한다고 밝혔다.
리한나, 두아 리파, 블랙핑크의 리사와 로제가 라부부를 들고 있는 모습이 알려지며 이 인형은 인기가 폭발했고, 명동과 코엑스 매장에는 출시 때마다 팬들이 밤을 새우며 줄을 섰고, 이는 인근 상점들의 항의로 이어졌었다.
“Labubus were sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so people camped outside. But it got too crowded, so the Chinese headquarters decided to stop sending them to Korea,” said an employee at the Myeong-dong branch. But the crowds never left.
“The number of people coming in is just like before,” said another store worker. “Except now, we don’t see tents.”
first-come, first-served: 선착순
get crowded: 붐비다
명동점 직원은 “라부부는 선착순 판매라 사람들이 밖에서 캠핑을 했다. 하지만 인파가 몰리며 매장 밖이 붐비자 본사에서는 더 이상 재고를 보내지 않기로 했다"고 말했다. 그럼에도 불구하고 사람들은 여전히 몰려들고 있다.
“찾아오는 사람 수는 전과 다를 바 없어요. 이제는 텐트만 안 보일 뿐이죠.” 라고 다른 직원은 말했다.
And this isn’t just a Korea-specific phenomenon. Due to long lines, crowd surges and scuffles, Pop Mart also halted in-store Labubu sales in the United Kingdom on May 22.
Despite this, a video reposted by PopmartUK on Instagram on Sunday still showed long queues forming outside British branches.
Korea-specific: 한국에만 국한된
crowd surge: 인파가 몰리는 현상
scuffle: 소동, 실랑이
queue: 줄
이 현상은 한국에만 국한되지 않는다. 줄을 서고 인파가 몰리며 실랑이까지 벌어지자, 팝마트는 5월 22일 영국에서도 라부부 오프라인 판매를 중단했다.
그럼에도 불구하고, 팝마트 영국 계정이 인스타그램에 일요일 업로드한 영상에는 여전히 길게 줄을 선 영국 매장 앞 풍경이 담겨 있었다.
In other countries where Pop Mart stores continue to sell Labubu toys, the hype is even more intense.
The launch of snack-themed Labubu dolls drew a queue of around 160 fans at Pop Mart’s Ion Orchard store in Singapore on Saturday, according to The Straits Times.
hype: 열기, 과열된 인기
launch: 출시
queue: 줄을 서다
라부부 오프라인 판매가 계속되고 있는 다른 나라에서는 열기가 더욱 더 뜨겁다.
스트레이츠 타임스에 따르면, 스낵 테마의 라부부 인형 출시 당일인 토요일, 싱가포르 아이온 오차드점에는 약 160명의 팬들이 줄을 섰다고 한다.
