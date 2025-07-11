AI talent war intensifies as signing bonuses soar (KOR)

In professional sports, signing bonuses have long been used to lure star athletes. These upfront payments, offered in addition to salaries, are designed to secure top talent and build loyalty. In baseball, Shohei Ohtani and Stephen Strasburg each received bonuses exceeding $100 million. In football, FC Barcelona’s signing bonus to Lionel Messi reportedly reached 115.2 million euros ($135 million). But this trend is no longer limited to the world of sports.Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has reportedly offered signing bonuses of $100 million or more, along with even higher annual salaries, to recruit engineers and researchers from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is said to be personally reaching out to potential recruits as Meta makes an aggressive push into artificial intelligence.The company’s stock performance appears to justify its bold investment. As of July 1, Meta shares had climbed 26.06 percent this year, the highest gain among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" tech giants, surpassing Nvidia’s 17.65 percent rise. With such strong market confidence, Meta has room to spend heavily on talent acquisition.This hiring spree is already having a visible effect. A growing number of researchers have left OpenAI to join Meta, prompting OpenAI to overhaul its compensation structure in an effort to retain staff. Executives at OpenAI have openly acknowledged their sense of urgency, likening Meta’s poaching to a break-in. Managers are reportedly engaging in daily discussions with employees who have received outside offers in hopes of persuading them to stay.This escalating war for talent in Silicon Valley offers a sobering parallel to Korea’s own efforts in the AI sector. The new administration has announced plans to cultivate 200,000 AI professionals, establish an AI-focused university, and offer lifelong education in the field. Yet critics argue that the plans lack concrete implementation strategies.Korea currently ranks 35th out of 38 OECD countries in terms of net AI talent inflow — a telling indicator of the challenges it faces. Without the kind of resolve and decisive action seen in global tech firms, Korea may struggle to keep pace in the high-stakes race for AI leadership.인기 스포츠 선수의 몸값은 높다. 사이닝 보너스(signing bonus)는 선수가 새로운 팀과 계약할 때 받는 계약금이다. 선수를 영입하기 위한 유인책이다. 연봉과 별도로 지급되며, 팀에 대한 충성도를 높인다. 야구에서는 오타니 쇼헤이, 스티븐 스트라스버그 등이 1억 달러 이상을 받았다. 축구에서는 바르셀로나가 리오넬 메시에게 지급한 금액(1억 1522만 유로)이 가장 높다. 스포츠계에서만 높은 사이닝 보너스가 있을까? 그렇지 않다.메타가 챗GPT로 유명한 오픈 AI 직원들에게 1억 달러 사이닝 보너스와 이보다 더 높은 수준의 연봉을 제시했다. 마크 저커버그 메타 최고경영자(CEO)가 인재에게 직접 연락해 영입을 시도했다. 인공지능(AI)에 올인하고 있는 메타의 실적은 놀랍다. 인재 영입에 가공할 돈을 써도 무방할 정도다. 메타의 주가는 사상 최고치를 경신해 미국 증시의 7대 기술주(매그니피센트 7) 중 올해 들어 최고 상승률을 기록했다. 7월 1일 기준으로 올해 들어 26.06% 급등해, 엔비디아(17.65%)의 상승을 제쳤다.오픈AI 연구원이 메타로 이동하는 사례가 늘고 있다. 그 결과 오픈AI는 보상 체계 재조정을 통해 직원 사수에 사활을 건 모습이다. 경영진은 누군가(메타) 우리 집(오픈AI)에 침입해 무언가를 훔쳐간 것 같은 강한 감정을 느낀다며 초조한 마음을 숨기지 않는다. 이직 제안을 받은 이들과 매일 밤낮으로 대화하고 있다. 실리콘밸리에서 AI 연구 인재 확보 경쟁이 갈수록 치열해지고 있는 것을 보며 AI에 몰두하는 새 정부 정책을 떠올렸다.AI 인재 20만 명 양성, AI 단과대학 설립, 생애 주기 교육 등 야심 찬 인재 양성 목표에도 전문가들은 구체적인 실행 전략이 미흡하다고 지적한다. 한국은 AI 인재 순유출 면에서 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 38개국 중 35위로 최상위권이다. 기업과 정부의 사활을 건 결기와 실행력이 필요한 순간이다.