Former President Yoon jailed again amid escalating insurrection probe (KOR)

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was taken back into custody in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 10, marking his second arrest since being indicted as the alleged ringleader of an attempted insurrection. He had been released four months ago following a court decision to cancel his initial detention order in March.Yoon personally appeared at a detention warrant hearing on Wednesday and argued in his final statement that the Dec. 3 martial law declaration was merely a warning, not an act that undermined democracy. However, Nam Se-jin, a senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court, disagreed and issued the arrest warrant, citing concerns over evidence tampering.Legal analysts point to the retraction of testimony by Kang Ui-gu, former presidential aide, and Kim Sung-hoon, a former deputy chief of presidential security, as a decisive factor. Their reversals raised suspicions of coercion or obstruction of justice, thereby reinforcing the court’s rationale for detaining Yoon.While the rearrest of a former president is a grave moment for any democracy, many view it as a necessary step toward restoring order after more than seven months of political instability sparked by the unconstitutional martial law attempt. Several military commanders involved in the crackdown remain in detention, prompting criticism that Yoon, as the ultimate authority behind the order, had been treated with undue leniency.Prosecutors have also brought additional charges beyond the main insurrection case. Yoon is accused of illegally using the presidential security service to block the execution of a court-issued arrest warrant, and of directing officers to “show their guns” to police. Investigators allege that Yoon undermined the decision-making authority of Cabinet ministers during the martial law declaration and destroyed official documents used to justify the decree. He is also suspected of ordering the presidential office to delete encrypted phone records and of instructing a foreign press spokesperson to misrepresent the emergency order as lawful.Yoon has denied wrongdoing, maintaining that all actions were taken in accordance with protocol.His renewed detention is expected to accelerate the work of multiple special prosecutors, including those leading the insurrection investigation, the probe into his wife Kim Keon Hee, and the case involving the death of a Marine corporal.Still, prosecutors face a test of integrity. Investigations must not become exercises in showmanship or driven by pretrial detention figures. The special counsel’s mandate requires an impartial, evidence-based approach focused on uncovering the truth, not amplifying speculation.Yoon, for his part, should take a more responsible posture. Continued deflection or denial risks placing disproportionate legal burdens on subordinates. He must cooperate fully with the judicial process, setting aside political rhetoric and embracing accountability.윤석열 전 대통령 재구속 사필귀정이다직권남용·공무집행 방해 혐의…법원 “증거인멸 염려”철저한 후속 수사로 진상 규명…먼지털기식은 피해야윤석열 전 대통령이 어제(10일) 새벽 다시 구속수감됐다. 내란 우두머리 혐의로 구속됐다가 지난 3월 법원의 구속취소 결정으로 풀려난 지 4개월여 만이다. 윤 전 대통령은 그제(9일) 영장실질심사에 직접 나와 최후진술을 통해 “비상계엄은 경고용이었고 민주주의를 후퇴시킨 차원이 아니었다”고 항변했으나 법원은 받아들이지 않았다. 남세진 서울중앙지법 영장전담 부장판사는 “증거를 인멸할 염려가 있다”고 구속영장 발부 사유를 밝혔다. 법조계에선 윤 전 대통령의 측근으로 불린 강의구 전 대통령실 부속실장과 김성훈 전 경호처 차장이 초기 진술을 번복한 것이 영장 발부에 중대한 영향을 미쳤다고 보고 있다. 이는 윤 전 대통령 측의 회유나 압박 가능성, 나아가 증거인멸 우려와 연결되기 때문이다.전직 대통령이 다시 구속된 것은 이유를 막론하고 참담한 일이 아닐 수 없다. 하지만 12·3 비상계엄 이후 7개월 넘게 이어진 국가 혼란을 생각하면 사필귀정(事必歸正)이라 할 수 있다. 특히 위헌적 계엄을 실행한 군 지휘관들이 구속 상태로 재판을 받고 있는데 최종 책임자인 윤 전 대통령이 석방돼 있다는 것은 형평성 차원에서도 문제가 있었다. 더구나 재판 중인 내란 우두머리 혐의와 별개로 추가된 혐의 하나하나가 국가의 법질서를 형해화한 중대 사안이다. 국가기관인 경호처를 사실상 사병화해 법원이 발부한 체포영장 집행을 저지하고, 경찰에 “총을 보여주라”고 지시했다는 내용은 충격적이기까지 하다. 특검팀은 윤 전 대통령이 계엄 선포 전 국무회의에서 국무위원의 심의권 행사를 침해했고, 허위 공문서인 사후 계엄선포문 작성·폐기에 관여했다고 봤다. 또 외신 대변인에게 비상계엄이 적법한 것처럼 홍보하게 하고, 경호처에 비화폰 내용을 삭제하라고 한 혐의도 적용했다. 그러나 윤 전 대통령 측은 영장실질심사에서도 “규정상의 조치였다” “사실이 아니다”라고 반박한 것으로 전해졌다.윤 전 대통령이 구속수감되면서 내란 특검은 물론이고 김건희 특검과 순직 해병 특검의 수사도 보다 속도감 있게 진행될 것으로 예상된다. 다만 특검도 유의할 점이 있다. 피의자의 인신 구속이 성과라는 도식에서 탈피해야 한다. 확인되지 않은 내용을 흘리면서 여론몰이를 하거나 먼지털기식 수사를 통해 구속 대상자를 늘리는 방식이어선 안 될 것이다. 무엇보다 도입 취지에 맞게 독립적으로 엄정하게 수사해 진상을 철저히 밝혀야 한다.윤 전 대통령 역시 “지시한 적 없다”는 식으로 대응할 일이 아니다. 본인이 책임을 미루면 다른 사람들이 과도한 수사와 처벌을 받을 수 있다. 객관적인 사실에 부합하지 않는 궤변과 변명을 멈추고 책임 있는 자세로 수사와 재판을 받아야 할 것이다.