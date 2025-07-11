 16 K-pop artists, producers under HYBE added to Grammy Awards' voting members list
16 K-pop artists, producers under HYBE added to Grammy Awards' voting members list

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 11:29
Sixteen K-pop artists and producers under HYBE have gained voting rights for the Grammy Awards, beginning from its next edition in 2026, HYBE said Thursday.
 
The Recording Academy, the awards’ organizer, invited 12 K-pop stars Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun, Enhypen’s Jungwon, Seventeen’s Woozi and Vernon, Zico, Le Sserafim’s Huh Yun-jin and all six members of Katseye to be part of its voting members.
 

The other four newly added to the list are producers Bumzu, Slow Rabbit, Supreme Boi and Wonderkid.
 
Initially, nine individuals from HYBE were voting members: founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the seven members of BTS and producer Pdogg.
 
Singers, producers, engineers, instrumentalists and other people working in the recording industry are capable of joining the Grammy’s Voting Membership but also require recommendations from industry peers and proof of their career. Members are able to participate in selecting the award recipients.
 
The 67th Grammy Awards is set to be held on Feb. 1, 2026.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
