Blackpink drops new single 'Jump'

Girl group Blackpink released a new digital single, "Jump," on Friday, YG Entertainment said.The song marks the group's first release in two years and 10 months since its second full-length album, "Born Pink," in September 2022, excluding "The Girls" from the soundtrack of a video game."Jump," with an addictive chorus, marks a transformation from the K-pop quartet's previous charismatic musical style. The "captivates listeners with guitar riffs reminiscent of a Western film, layered with the members' distinctive vocals," according to the agency.Music producers Teddy and 24, who have crafted Blackpink's hit songs, collaborated on the track with international lyricists and composers. The song's music video was helmed by award-winning director Dave Meyers."You will be able to witness the perfect synergy of the four members reunited after two years and 10 months," YG said in a release. "In the music video, the narrative of the group Blackpink and their influence are presented with powerful visuals, so please look forward to it."Blackpink performed the song for the first time during its "Deadline" world tour at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, last weekend.The tour will then take the group to 15 other cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Milan, London and Bangkok.Yonhap