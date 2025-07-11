Koyote fuses retro and EDM in new single
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 16:43
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Veteran coed K-pop group Koyote is releasing a new single, “Call Me,” on Aug. 6, its agency JG Star said on Friday.
“Call Me” fuses both retro and EDM genres. At the helm of its creation was Choi Jun-young, the composer who previously worked with Koyote on their hit songs “Genuine” (1999) and “Broken Heart” (1999).
Koyote debuted in 1998 and is one of Korea's longest-running acts. The trio, comprised of members Shinji, Kim Jong-min and Bbaekga, is known for "Sad Dream" (2002), "Sadness" (2003), "Jump, Jump, Jump" (2010) and “The Sea” (2020).
Shinji’s fiance, singer MoonOne, recently came under fire for initially lying to Shinji about his previous marriage and for downplaying her fame. Other allegations include MoonOne being a bully in school and the military and engaging in real estate work without a license. JG Star denied the allegations by releasing evidence to the contrary.
