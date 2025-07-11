 Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun, Le Sserafim’s Chaewon, U.S. singer-songwriter JVKE release song 'butterflies'
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 16:43
From left: Tomorrow X Together's Taehyun, JVKE and Le Sserafim's Chaewon [BIGHIT MUSIC, AWAL, SOURCE MUSIC]

Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun, Le Sserafim’s Chaewon and U.S. singer-songwriter JVKE have collaborated on a song titled “butterflies,” which was released on Thursday.
 
“I think we’ve created a song that really suits all three of us,” Taehyun was quoted as saying by his agency BigHit Music in a statement.
 

“I hope fans will enjoy listening to the song. I look forward to the day when the three of us can perform it live altogether.”
 
Both Taehyun and Chaewon have previously collaborated with non-Korean artists. Taehyun was featured on Tomohisa Yamashita’s song “Perfect Storm” (2024) and Salem Ilese’s “PS5” (2022).
 
Chaewon was featured on Tori Kelly’s “spruce” (2024).
 
JVKE started as a social media personality and officially debuted as a singer in 2022, best known for the song “Golden Hour” (2022), which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
