 Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour

Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 13:58 Updated: 11 Jul. 2025, 13:59
G-Dragon performs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on May 10 and 11 for his “Übermensch″ world tour. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon performs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on May 10 and 11 for his “Übermensch″ world tour. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
Singer G-Dragon canceled his Bangkok concert initially scheduled for Aug. 2 through a statement from his agency on Thursday but did not state a reason.
 
The show, as part of G-Dragon’s ongoing “Übermensch” world tour, was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” Galaxy Corporation said on the singer’s official fan site.
 

Related Article

“We understand how much many of you were looking forward to this performance, and we sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause,” the statement continues.
 
The agency did not state whether the Bangkok concert would be rescheduled.
 
Fans expressed disappointment, leaving comments under the announcement, with some reading, "The agency's response showed a complete lack of consideration," "Announcing the cancellation at this point, so close to the date, feels reckless because there must be so many fans that already booked hotels and flights" and "Why isn't there a proper explanation on why it was canceled?"
 
“Übermensch” kicked off at Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 29. G-Dragon is set to perform in Taipei from Friday to Sunday and will continue to other locations including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags g-dragon galaxy corporation concert ubermensch

More in K-pop

Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour

Blackpink drops new single 'Jump'

16 K-pop artists, producers under HYBE added to Grammy Awards' voting members list

A.C.E's Kang Yu-chan to release first solo single, 'Champagne Poppin'' on Thursday

HYBE to select its first Latin American band on competition show starting next month

Related Stories

Big Bang's G-Dragon to launch anti-drug foundation JusPeace Monday

G-Dragon sells out Tokyo Dome for Japanese leg of 'Übermensch' tour

Big Bang theory: G-Dragon appointed as visiting professor at KAIST

G-Dragon announces more shows as part of "Übermensch" tour

G-Dragon's music to be beamed into space
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)