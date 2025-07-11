Über-disappointed: Bangkok fans unable to see G-Dragon on tour
Published: 11 Jul. 2025, 13:58 Updated: 11 Jul. 2025, 13:59
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer G-Dragon canceled his Bangkok concert initially scheduled for Aug. 2 through a statement from his agency on Thursday but did not state a reason.
The show, as part of G-Dragon’s ongoing “Übermensch” world tour, was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances,” Galaxy Corporation said on the singer’s official fan site.
“We understand how much many of you were looking forward to this performance, and we sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause,” the statement continues.
The agency did not state whether the Bangkok concert would be rescheduled.
Fans expressed disappointment, leaving comments under the announcement, with some reading, "The agency's response showed a complete lack of consideration," "Announcing the cancellation at this point, so close to the date, feels reckless because there must be so many fans that already booked hotels and flights" and "Why isn't there a proper explanation on why it was canceled?"
“Übermensch” kicked off at Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 29. G-Dragon is set to perform in Taipei from Friday to Sunday and will continue to other locations including Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris.
